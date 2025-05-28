Flee the blue state, or stay and fight?

Since the beginning of the Oregon legislative session in January, my wife and I have been having ongoing discussions about whether we should leave Oregon for another state, where the leftists are not in control, or whether we should stay and fight to stop the landslide of insanity that grips Oregon right now and will cross borders to contaminate other red states. We have many friends here, established doctors and dentists, and a great one-story house between the mountains to the East and the Pacific Ocean to the west. We attend a strong church that teaches out of the Bible. We strongly advocate for people’s rights, good schools, and affordable housing. My wife and I are voting delegates to the Oregon Republican Party, helping to set the direction and policies of the party.

We have lost many friends, conservatives, and patriots who decided to move for a brighter future. What is even more concerning is the number of small farmers who are shutting down their farms. A recent quote put this in perspective. From Senator Daniel Bonham, Minority Leader Oregon State Senate:

Oregon Democrats Are Waging War on Agriculture — Over 2,000 Farms Gone in Just 5 Years. Oregon has lost more than 2,000 farms and 667,000 acres of farmland since 2017, while Democrats keep piling on new regulations and labor mandates. Lawmakers warn it’s not accidental — this is the beginning of the end for agriculture in the state. Meanwhile, the state’s ag agency budget keeps growing as family farms disappear.

We were so happy and elated when Trump won the election, and we expected significant changes in how the government treated its citizens. I have to admit I am highly disappointed in how Bondi, Patel, Gabbard, Noem, and Homan seem to ignore Oregon governor Tina Kotek’s sanctuary state claims and Oregon attorney general Dan Rayfield’s bragging about how many times he has sued the Trump administration over sanctuary state issues.

It has been almost six months since the inauguration, and we are waiting to see how and if things in Oregon are going to be addressed or if they are going to continue to fall apart — with all the corruption, the dirty elections, the drug money, and elected Democrat officials charged with crimes but never punished.

So here we are, trying to make correct decisions while Oregon collapses around us. We pray and wait to see what the right path forward is. One thing that has become crystal-clear to us is that any sane person should never allow anybody to implement vote-by-mail, without a valid ID required to get a ballot to vote. If voting is made easy and convenient, cheating and election fraud are also easy.

Oregon is a beautiful state, with mountains, lakes, and ocean beaches. But Oregon leftists’ political policies are causing an economic and quality-of-life downward spiral. As Professor Henry Jones observed in the movie Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade, speaking to Indiana, “My boy, we are pilgrims in an unholy land.” I have to admit we know that feeling quite well!

John Woods: Father, Husband, Conservative, Activist, Patriot, Veteran, Certified Action Range Shooter, Voting Delegate to the state Oregon Republican Party.

Image via Raw Pixel.