Goldman analysts surprised to learn that policies of energy independence lower prices for the poor

Goldman, and most other investment advisors, along with almost all media outlets, seemed to have no idea that completely reversing Biden’s energy policies would lower prices. From an article at Zero Hedge:

Goldman Unexpectedly Finds Signs Of Life In Working-Poor Consumer [Analyst] McShane and her team found was that ‘the health of the lower-income consumer (defined as households that earn <$30K annually) is indeed mixed but skew more positive than expected, with possible tailwind coming from lower gasoline prices, improved employment trends, and credit metrics.’ While consumer confidence remains mixed and discretionary spending cautious, President Trump’s pro-fossil fuel agenda—centered around policies like ‘drill, baby, drill’—has contributed to a drop in gas prices (Memorial Day Weekend gas prices were the lowest in years).

They say that the lower gas prices, due to the policy changes, have unexpectedly helped those at the bottom. How the heck could that be unexpected? Energy prices affect everyone, but especially those who earn less. Trump’s policies helped the poor in his first term, and they clearly will again.

I am amazed at things that seem to surprise experts of all stripes.

All the experts seemed shocked and surprised that inflation soared when Biden set out to destroy all oil, gas, and natural gas companies. They also had no idea that printing massive amounts of money, issuing regulations as fast as they could, and opening borders to anyone who wanted to come would lead to the highest inflation in forty years.

Somehow, the experts weren’t worried about the bond market, the debt, or the deficit until Trump took office.

It has always been unexpected to the CBO and other Democrats that tax rate cuts have always raised revenues, because they make the economy grow faster.

It should not be unexpected that forcing companies to make electric cars that people aren’t buying causes the price of gas cars to rise rapidly.

The Inflation Reduction Act seemed to confuse the experts at CBO—they somehow believed Democrats when they said that subsidizing hundreds of billions to scam industries would reduce the deficit.

The CBO and other experts were also confused as to why the Affordable Care Act caused prices to rise constantly and rapidly when Democrats promised prices would fall. Who could have known that destroying competition, forcing people to buy a Cadillac policy instead of giving people freedom of choice, getting rid of annual and lifetime limits, and constantly raising subsidies would raise prices? The answer is everyone should have known.

Of course they also seem confused as to why the cost of college hasn’t become more affordable, as they continue to increase costs now that the government guarantees the loans.

Anthony Fauci and other so-called experts, pretend to be surprised that students fell behind when they weren’t allowed to go to school.

Democrats seem confused that men and women are different, despite a huge majority of people thinking that men shouldn’t be able to compete and defeat women in sports.

It is unexpected to Al Gore and other green pushers that the ice is still in the Arctic and Antarctic, and the oceans are barely rising. It is not unexpected to those of us who are falsely called climate change deniers that the climate is and has always changed cyclically and naturally.

And of course, the media had no idea that Biden was not competent, and that they were shocked when he pardoned Hunter and his brother.

The moral of the story is never believe the so-called experts and especially the media. They have an agenda to support big government run by Democrats.

Image: Public domain.