‘Blue MAGA’ is an oxymoron promulgated by morons

As if messaging is their problem, Dems are desperately flailing for relevance by attempting to rebrand their party. They want to appeal to more “toxic” men and the working class. Instead of outreach that might include donning orange work vests and riding in garbage trucks (and just going to our wonderful populist places), they spent inordinate sums on retreats to swanky hotels to brainstorm.

If you think that is incongruous, get a hold of this: an outspoken congressman and uppity leader named Ro Khanna (D-CA) wants to reframe a more populist agenda under the auspices of “Blue MAGA.” Umm, there’s a slight problem there. First, Dems are not renowned for their appreciation of America; in their eyes, it was never great. How, then, can it become great again?

What’s even more absurd in the attempted “Blue MAGA” rebranding is that many Dem voters feel the same way. In fact, a majority say the U.S. is not the world’s greatest country, and presumably never was.

I humbly submit that it’s a fool’s errand for the blue side to fake MAGA sensibilities when neither their elected leaders, nor those who elected them, think America was great. How does that work? Then again, today’s Dems are indeed fools.

More important than rebranding word games, they should adopt MAGA-style policies (there’s a long list I won’t enumerate here, we’re all aware). Yet, when common sense legislation is on the docket, they vote in a monolithic bloc to oppose. Rebranding won’t hide their anti-American instincts.

To MAGA, whether red or blue, one has to stand tall. But when “ordinary” MAGA Americans who experienced extraordinary events graced the audience during Trump’s speech to the Joint Session of Congress in March, the blue side sat. Frowning like clowns, they only got up to march out. It seems to be a trend: rather than stand for America, Dems’ default posture is to sit idly, including on the Capitol Steps.

If that’s not enough to completely eviscerate the Dem’s misguided “Blue MAGA” repositioning, here’s another: they don’t even want us to be America, but “The Americas.” Worse, the United Nations. They don’t want to make America anything…but to re-make America, in the spirit of Obummer’s un-patriotic desire to radically transform the last great hope of Earth.

“Blue MAGA” is an oxymoron promulgated by morons. None of it makes sense. It is irrational, illogical, and ill-conceived, other than that…a splendid idea. No wonder Dems have the blues.

