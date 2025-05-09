Bernie Sanders sees the utility of private flight

(See also “Bernie Sanders complains about ‘the oligarchy’ at $1,000-a-ticket music festival” by Monica Showalter.)

Is there a bigger hypocrite than Bernie Sanders? I think not. If you’re not tracking, Bernie has been slobbering his way through a “fight the oligarchy” (yes, seriously) speaking tour, a purported communist capitalizing on a sentiment of leftist/progressive discontent, and hustling around the country via private jet.

He’s got people to see, and money to make! Like Andrew Yang quipped, Bernie “had” to fly private, because that’s the only way he can actually make it to all of his speaking gigs. Seems like Bernie is in good company…with all the “oligarchic” CEOs against whom he rails.

Bernie Sanders is 83 and had to be in multiple states in the same day. In that situation you fly private. — Andrew Yang🧢⬆️🇺🇸 (@AndrewYang) May 8, 2025

“Had” to? Is someone forcing him at gunpoint to go on a speaking tour? Or, is he really just a capitalist where the rubber meets the road, meeting a demand in the market?

When pressed on the obvious hypocrisy during a Fox News segment, Bernie dug his heels in and said he had “no apologies” for his luxury jetset lifestyle using other people’s money, because this is just standard operating procedure:

Bernie Sanders blew $221K on private jets during his “fight the oligarchy” tour—then mocked the idea of flying commercial: “You think I’m gonna wait in line at United?”



This is how the Left sees you: beneath them. The hypocrisy is staggering—but never surprising. pic.twitter.com/1mTmZHGea7 — Wesley Hunt (@WesleyHuntTX) May 8, 2025

Well, standard operating procedure—just not for us peasants. We’re the people waiting in the “United line.” But flying private is standard operating procedure for self-important people like Bernie, who by their very unremarkable place in human history somehow think they’re far above deigning to the level of commercial flight—even though the earth is apparently on the brink of global environmental collapse, which they tell us requires immediate sacrifice from all people.

Just not him, and the rest of pseudo-elites stripping us of our amenities in the name of “climate change.”

“Think I’m going to be sitting in line at United waiting with 30,000 people? The only way you can get around. No apologies.” pic.twitter.com/67D7JLDAaR — Dr. Literaleigh A. Pheline 🇨🇳🇨🇳🇨🇳 (@Sarcasmcat24) May 8, 2025

Image: YouTube video screen grab.