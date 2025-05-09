Statues of unremarkable and unrecognizable black women replace Western civilization greats

By now I’m sure you’ve seen the hideous rendering of a paunchy and unremarkable random black woman that’s been erected in the middle of Times Square:

Another tasteless statue of a generic contemporary woman, this one in the middle of Times Square, meant to “respond” to the other “statues of men.” This is not “public art.” It is untalented, uninspired promotion of tired culture war propaganda that defaces public space. https://t.co/JwJRQIsAhD pic.twitter.com/rknu39Hdos — Andrew Beck (@AndrewBeckUSA) May 7, 2025

Like the commentary above rightly states, it’s an “untalented” and “uninspired promotion” of an agenda that “defaces” the public space. To expound on that observation, more specifically, the installation of generic and completely unexceptional monuments to black people is an attack on Western (mostly white) excellence, and a “humiliation ritual” against the black community as a whole, a thought articulately recognized by one of my favorite black thinkers, Wanjiru Njoya:

Stop taking down historic statues and putting statues of big black women in their place.



Stop humiliating black women just to perform your sick humiliation rituals. https://t.co/2Tqj753xup pic.twitter.com/nVG6KG6rDc — Wanjiru Njoya (@WanjiruNjoya) May 8, 2025

Why not put up a statue of Njoya? After all, she’s incredibly intelligent and informed, and she’s an accomplished academic. She’s somebody who’s entirely worth recognizing with a public monument, and she is someone we could all admire. What about Thomas Sowell? Clarence Thomas? Walter E. Williams?

Instead, we got busts and bus stop statues of George Floyd—a violent career criminal, deadbeat dad, and drug addict—and the Times Square monstrosity that’s evocative of an affirmative action college graduate working in a government office and no doubt doing a horrible job. And, it’s not just in Times Square, but these statutes are popping up across the Western world:

Why are these statues popping up everywhere? pic.twitter.com/GThW45gETu — Retro Coast (@RetroCoast) May 9, 2025

Butt. Ugly.

And don’t come at me about beauty and aesthetics being “subjective” because they’re not. What’s the most obvious way I know this? Well, plastic surgeons are in business for a reason, and no, I’m not talking about the ones that turn women into scary blow-up doll lookalikes, but ones that enhance natural beauty through objective standards. No one goes in for a rhinoplasty asking for a bumpier or bigger nose, and no one goes in for body work requesting a fattier paunch, or saggier breasts.

Civic art matters, and its impact on society is very felt—something our Western predecessors understood, which is why they created objective works of art for public viewing and enjoyment, exemplifying Western virtues and values. They erected stunning and meticulously-crafted marble statues of King David, the warrior with a pursuit of God’s own heart, and they dedicated monuments to men who had made remarkable—and oftentimes ultimate—sacrifices for the sake of others, acts which deserved to be remembered for all time.

When progressives erect objectively ugly “artworks” of black women for civic purposes, they’re degrading the entire race. The feelings evoked by these totally lame, slobby, and unsightly statues are what everyday blacks should aspire to be? This is all just another way to undermine blacks from ever escaping the progressive slave trade.

