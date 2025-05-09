Immutable facts about taxes and regulations

There are a few immutable facts about living in this time. First, unless one owns or runs a regulated business entity, it’s difficult to appreciate how much time and effort are wasted complying with federal and state regulations. Second, whether or not we are aware of it, regulation controls every aspect of our lives.

Third, few regulations are effective and efficient. That is to say, very few regulations actually protect us or make us safer. If we monitor the end result of any regulation, we quickly see that the government spends a lot of money administering the regulation, and controlling our businesses decisions, but the outcome is not what was promised.

Fourth, we private citizens pay for every dollar our government spends. The greatest fallacy of the more-tax crowd is that someone else, not you, will pay for government spending. That is a blatant lie.

Fifth, every dollar our government spends is used to place more regulations, more control on our private lives and businesses. Regulations are the means by which our government exerts control over us. Bureaucrats, government employees, are the means to an end: control. This is the opposite of our freedom. Spending facilitates regulation, which is a means to exert control.

Further, not only do we pay, but our children and grandchildren will pay for decades and centuries for the massive spending debt our Congress has placed on all of us. Emblazon this fact in your mind every time you ask the government to do something, or solve some problem: Every dollar our government spends on any and all federal projects comes from us and, through national debt, from our children for generations.

All government spending depletes the private citizen’s wealth. It may be for the best cause. It may even be worthy. But at what point, at what expenditure level does government spending — i.e., depletion of private wealth — get excessive? Taken separately, every welfare and entitlement program sounds great, but taken in the aggregate, there is a point at which government spending depletes our individual ability to survive, to care for our families. We are well beyond that point. But we can right the ship.

Our tax dollars, our government’s excess spending, and our elected officials created this mess. We can reverse the tide of federal intervention through regulation and government spending.

Start by demanding and supporting only those politicians who reduce spending and regulations, and who will eliminate useless laws. This will take every private citizen’s awareness, but it can be done.

Jay Davidson is founder and CEO of a commercial bank. He is a student of the Austrian School of Economics and a dedicated capitalist. He believes there is a direct connection joining individual right and responsibility, our Constitution, capitalism, and the intent of our Creator.

