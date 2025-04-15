Bernie Sanders complains about 'the oligarchy' at $1,000-a-ticket music festival

Leftists are gluttons for punishment, and nowhere was that more evident than with the specter of Bernie Sanders complaining about all the "oligarchs" in his address to the Coachella music festival which sports entry tickets from $600 for the cheap seats to $1,300 a pop.

Bernie Sanders making a surprise appearance at Coachella to sermonize on the evils of wealth in front of a crowd of people who paid at least $600 a ticket to be there is peak 21st century Democratic Party pic.twitter.com/53P6TgN4Bq — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) April 13, 2025

Bernie Sanders takes his billionaire-bashing tour to @coachella , because nothing says “down with the rich” like $1,300 tickets and $75 nachos. pic.twitter.com/ruZPlqwOmo — Trace Gallagher (@tracegallagher) April 15, 2025

Bernie Sanders’ Coachella Speech Proves the Democrats Are LOST 😵‍💫



Sen. Bernie Sanders showed up at Coachella this weekend to talk about the evils of capitalism… at one of the most capitalist, elite, influencer-packed festivals on the planet. You truly cannot make this stuff up.… pic.twitter.com/RqGUNTb0bX — The Daily Signal (@DailySignal) April 15, 2025

But Bernie was unfazed, even with Vanity Fair making fun of his blue sport coat:

Thank you, Coachella.



I enjoyed introducing the great @clairo tonight.



These are tough times.



The younger generation has to help lead in the fight to combat climate change, protect women’s rights, and build an economy that works for all, not just the few. pic.twitter.com/8sGvKAuNYY — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) April 13, 2025

According to KCRA, it was part of his "fighting oligarchy tour," which had several pit stops:

Thousands gathered in Folsom on Tuesday for the "Fighting Oligarchy" tour, spearheaded by Sen. Bernie Sanders and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. The free event, held on Folsom Lake College's athletic track, follows a tour stop in Bakersfield earlier in the day. The message from the two lawmakers was clear. "To Mr. Trump and people all over this country, we as Americans will not accept oligarchy," Sanders said to cheers from the crowd. "We will not accept authoritarianism and we will not accept a rigged economy where working people struggle while billionaires become richer."

Which was same-old, same-old for Bernie, who has made the exact claim for the past forty years:

We’ve been on the edge of oligarchy for almost 40 years according to Bernie Sanders. More cowbell!



Also, he’s been 80 years old for 40 years.

pic.twitter.com/szVQETpCDK — Will Cain (@willcain) April 12, 2025

Note that it was an affluent white leftist audience he and his sidekick, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, were targeting:

Enlarge this video and look at her audience members. pic.twitter.com/9HHikvURAG — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) April 16, 2025

Which is exactly why Democrats lost the last election -- they catered to rich white college-educated liberals and ended up losing everyone else.

Now it's music-festival time for Bernie, and there he goes, showing up like a scarecrow saying the same old stuff he's always said, having to glom off an audience that came for the music, not the political speeches.

Some said they heard booing:

@BernieSanders showed up @coachella to tell everyone to stand up to the 1% when he bent over when the @TheDemocrats fucked him over. Based on the size of the crowed, he didn’t get a warm reception. I heard boos! Normalize booing politicians. They need to hear it more often. pic.twitter.com/mULJXTF4ce — Sonia Martin (@SoniaMart331) April 13, 2025

In short, this is pathetic.

