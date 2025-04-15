« Stephen Miller blows apart the media's narrative about a repatriated Salvadoran illegal to reporters | The coming thrilla in Texas »
April 15, 2025

Bernie Sanders complains about 'the oligarchy' at $1,000-a-ticket music festival

By Monica Showalter

Leftists are gluttons for punishment, and nowhere was that more evident than with the specter of Bernie Sanders complaining about all the "oligarchs" in his address to the Coachella music festival which sports entry tickets from $600 for the cheap seats to $1,300 a pop.

But Bernie was unfazed, even with Vanity Fair making fun of his blue sport coat:

According to KCRA, it was part of his "fighting oligarchy tour," which had several pit stops:

Thousands gathered in Folsom on Tuesday for the "Fighting Oligarchy" tour, spearheaded by Sen. Bernie Sanders and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

The free event, held on Folsom Lake College's athletic track, follows a tour stop in Bakersfield earlier in the day.

The message from the two lawmakers was clear.

"To Mr. Trump and people all over this country, we as Americans will not accept oligarchy," Sanders said to cheers from the crowd. "We will not accept authoritarianism and we will not accept a rigged economy where working people struggle while billionaires become richer."

Which was same-old, same-old for Bernie, who has made the exact claim for the past forty years:

Note that it was an affluent white leftist audience he and his sidekick, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, were targeting:

Which is exactly why Democrats lost the last election -- they catered to rich white college-educated liberals and ended up losing everyone else.

Now it's music-festival time for Bernie, and there he goes, showing up like a scarecrow saying the same old stuff he's always said, having to glom off an audience that came for the music, not the political speeches.

Some said they heard booing:

In short, this is pathetic.

Image: X screen shot

View & Add Comments ()
If you experience technical problems, please write to helpdesk@americanthinker.com