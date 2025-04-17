Exactly how hard do we want our legislatures to work?

Vast amounts of proposed bills waste time and money and camouflage the tax bills the Democrats want to pass. The larger the number of nonsensical bills, the more the tax bills are hidden from the voters. The dishonest magician wants you to focus on the right hand while the left hand advances the taxes.

According to multiple sources, around 4,000 bills were submitted for the Oregon 2025 legislative session. Some bills were pulled, and others never advanced out of committee, so halfway through the session, there are still 1,672 bills alive. The other 2,328 bills have all fallen by the wayside. Each of these bills had to be written, printed, discussed, and then left to die. Every one cost time, money, and effort, plus legislators needed to spend time on the House or Senate floor debating the bills that got through the process.

The number of bills submitted at the start of the legislative session indicates how broken, corrupt, and inefficient the Oregon state government is. This session has seen unprecedented tax proposals and fee increases. It seems to me that Democrats want to break both the state and the people of Oregon.

The Democrat supermajority this session has proposed $1.9 billion in new transportation taxes and fees for Oregon citizens. They want to impose a 3% tax on tires, a 1% new car tax and a 20-cent-per-gallon gas tax and raise the state income tax to pay for transportation and roads over 100% from its current level.

Oregon is facing severe economic problems, and these taxes will drive businesses and people who can’t afford to stay in Oregon out of the state. According to news reports, thirty-five percent of the buildings that used to house businesses are now empty in Portland. Every week, we hear or read about at least two or three restaurants, small businesses, and brew pubs closing their doors forever. The large high-tech companies in Oregon were planning expansion and upgrades; then they moved their future projects out of Oregon to other states.

Oregon has a failed government that continues to believe it can fix everything with more taxes and spending. The elected Oregon Democrat leaders don’t seem to understand that if businesses in Oregon are taxed enough, they will downsize, close, or leave. I went through a significant downsizing of an American photographic company. Oregon legislators don’t understand how fast a company can fold once that avalanche starts.

Democrats keep raising taxes and adding more draconian regulations. When the taxes reach critical mass, these businesses will pack up and leave or shut down forever.

Image via PickPik.