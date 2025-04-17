Democrats infatuated with criminals and gang members — American citizens? Not so much

Sen. Chris Van Hollen, D-Md., recently flew to El Salvador "to show solidarity" with MS-13 gang member Kilmar Abrego Garcia -- who was deported after being in the U.S. illegally -- and his family.

Stephen Miller, White House deputy chief of staff for policy and Homeland Security advisor, said during a Monday press conference that once President Trump made MS-13 a foreign terrorist organization, Garcia "was no longer eligible, under federal law … for any form of immigration relief in the United States … and had to be returned because of the foreign terrorist designation."

Fortunately, Nayib Bukele, president of El Salvador, refused to see Van Hollen. (Attorney General Pam Bondi had previously stated that it was "up to El Salvador" if the country wanted to return him.)

House Democrats have been actively discussing plans to send an entire congressional delegation (CODEL) to El Salvador to investigate the conditions faced by criminal deportees at the now famous CECOT prison facility.

Sen. Cory Booker, (D-NJ), and Van Hollen have been among those involved in the planning, but reports indicate that numerous Democrats have expressed interest in making the trip.

Every time we think Democrats can’t get any more insane, they prove us wrong. It is truly remarkable. And every time we think they can’t possibly be any more blatantly disdainful of American citizens, they become clownishly, preposterously more so. The purported 21% to 29% that support them must deeply despise themselves as well as their country.



Memo to Van Hollen and Booker: Trying to force another nation to do what you want it to with one of their own citizens reeks of 'the ugly American.' Seems kind of colonialist and imperialist if you ask me, boys.

Though Democrats and their shills in the mainstream media incessantly claim Abrego Garcia is simply a “wrongly deported Maryland man,” and doting father, Abrego Garcia never qualified to get a green card. He is/was very likely a member of the violent MS-13 gang, whose stock in trade is rape, murder, and destruction.

Oh, and court documents show his wife had previously asked for at least two protective orders against him for alleged domestic violence.

Democrats and their media have wigged out over Garcia, a resident of El Salvador, being sent back to El Salvador, his home, for entering and residing in the United States illegally … and likely being a member of a historically dangerous and violent gang.

What the eff?!

They are effectively saying, “By God, we have got to get criminal illegal alien gang members back into our country from their homeland or we will lose our democracy! I mean really,

WTF?!!

What’s next for Democrats, sending a submersible to the ocean to try to find bin Laden’s body so they can bring it back to the U.S. to be feted?

Are they going to demand a statue of the Butcher of Baghdad be erected on Capitol Hill?

What did Van Hollen think he was going to do? Pound on Bukele’s door and scream until he let him in … and let Abrego Garcia out?

And Abrego Garcia is by no means the first and only criminal gang member Democrats have befriended. How the hell can they think it is a bad thing to rid the country of violent criminals?

And what if Kilmar Abrego Garcia had protested outside or inside the Capitol on “Jan. 6?” Would Democrats then want to fry him? Probably. Remember, to Democrats Jan. 6 was worse than 9/11. And Pearl Harbor. And Antietam. Combined. Even though the only one killed that day was a petite, unarmed, female U.S. Air Force veteran and Trump supporter gunned down in cold blood by a Capitol police officer with a disciplinary record who was subsequently promoted.

And they say chivalry is dead! Well, Ashli Babbitt is … but anyway, I digress.

Van Hollen and Booker and the rest of the Democrats never fight that hard for American citizens. They don’t care about Americans held against their will overseas. Not even in Russia. And they sure as hell don’t care about Jan. 6ers, even those held in solitary confinement without charge! No, they only truly care about non-citizen criminals, the more hardened the better. That, as they say, is messed up.

Bigly.



Image: X video screen shot