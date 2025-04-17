Karmelo Anthony’s family starts selling merch, and his fixer pushes ‘celebrity’ status with a bizarre social media video

Karmelo Anthony’s family is stereotyping again.

After taking their financial windfall and renting out a McMansion they could never afford otherwise, reportedly buying a new car, and going on an online shopping spree, they’re now selling merchandise with the teen killer’s image and setting up a website where you can no doubt continue to financially support the Anthony family as they live out their ghetto rags-to-riches lifestyle:

NEW: Karmelo Anthony’s family and friends are now selling “FreeMelo” shirts with his face on them



Karmelo’s cousin was seen wearing the shirt after his release



“No more Free Melo… lil cuz is home… God Is Good,” said cousin Randolph Hayes on FB



Karmelo’s connection to… pic.twitter.com/sknN1yAryc — Unlimited L's (@unlimited_ls) April 16, 2025

Here’s a little “hypothetical” foreshadowing for you: In the not too distant future, “Melo’s” family will be at each other’s throats, bashing in each other’s heads with metal pipes in a local parking lot—recall the drama between Michael Brown’s relatives, who were family themselves, over who got to sell what with Brown’s face on it.

But the stereotyping doesn’t end with the commercialization of criminality, as Anthony’s fixer, the Minister Dominique Alexander, is embracing Anthony’s celebrity status, and just released a “point-of-view” video to social media, acting like they’re A-listers:

Karmelo Anthony admitted to st*bbing to d*ath Austin Metcalf.



Since then:



- DEI judge reduces bail a lot and releases Karmelo

- Karmelo buys a new house and new car

- Over $447k is donated to him

- Merch is sold in his name



There is systemic racism. It’s not against blacks. pic.twitter.com/RHgp9CIUtk — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) April 16, 2025

(See the video in the upper left corner.)

Alexander is himself, an absolute ghetto thug in his own right, with “a long criminal history, including a felony conviction for injury to a child” and reports of serious domestic violence to his name… like throwing his girlfriend into a piece of furniture so hard he broke her foot.

Being met by a whopping 10(ish)-person crowd, Alexander and Anthony are reveling in the attention, pretending they’re big stuff with a camera shutter or two clicking away. Shame and dignity must be a foreign concept for these guys, because who with any sense of awareness can actually pretend like they’re something when their claim to fame is evil criminal behavior? What wild hubris to be a net negative to society, yet fancy yourself a star.

Image from X.