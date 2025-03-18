Akin to a cacophonous slew of tone-deaf musicians, this investigative journalist has continuously and unremittingly been banging a steady drumbeat of explosive dangers inherent in tolerating the infiltration and penetration of the Deep State Mafia — yes, be it in Israel or America. This mafia utilizes various strong-arm tactics and threats to exact whatever “tributes” they deem “owed” to their clansmen, and without any restraint.

In this regard, within America, punitive legal measures via the umbrella of the Federal “RICO” charge-sheet, have enabled law enforcement to round up “La Familias” (and others who fall under the same criteria) to be incarcerated for many years. (As an aside, having worked in the DA’s office in NYC under the legendary/hard-charging Robert Morgenthau, our team was tasked to bust-up a top-five Mafioso family, and successfully used RICO to do so.)

All of which brings this analysis full circle, straight to the heart of Israel’s very own Deep State Mafia — indeed, a beast of cataclysmic proportions! For starters, RICO must make its debut in the Holy Land. To wit, look no further than how to utilize every single legal basis enshrined to bust-up money laundering cartels, mostly via tracking/tracing Islamic terrorism and its snake-like appendages. Effectively, the reader is referred here for an instructional template, from March 2015:

ISLAMISTS In Ohio Caught Money Laundering For Jihad:Mafia-Like Racketeering & Counterfeiting. What’s Going On?

And since past is prologue (for instance, view here, here, here, and here), Israelis are horrified (other than the hard-left and their Islamist compatriots/counterparts) to witness the righteous struggle between Prime Minister Netanyahu and Shin Bet (Israel’s security agency) chief Ronen Bar (a leftist sheep in wolves clothing).

As expected, Israel’s undemocratic and run-away Supreme Court fiefdom, along with AG Gali Baharav Miara, are shielding Ronen Bar from dismissal. Alas, the question becomes: How can this be?!

On March 17, 2025, the following was written at Israel National News:

Justice Minister Yariv Levin on Sunday evening called to ignore Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara’s demand to stop the dismissal of Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet) chief Ronen Bar. ‘The Shin Bet law explicitly states that the government is authorized to terminate the tenure of the agency’s head before the end of their term. This law should be familiar to the Attorney General as well. In case anyone is confused, Israel is a democracy, and everyone in it, including the Attorney General, is subject to the law,’ said Levin. ‘We must not succumb to threats or attempts to strip the government of its authority. The surrender to violence and refusal in March 2023 is what brought us to the current state of lack of governance. Now is a moment of truth for all of us. It is time for a democratic Israel where decisions are made by the public’s elected representatives and not by self-elevated jurists,’ Levin added. His comments came after Baharav-Miara wrote a letter to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in which she criticized his announcement that he would act to dismiss Bar.

Indubitably, the above tectonic struggle has been playing out in various forms, albeit, unbeknownst to many citizens. Now, while the scales have fallen from the eyes of many horrified citizens since October 7, internalize this: the awaiting catastrophes will pale in comparison, that is, if Israel’s Deep State Mafia is not overthrown, post haste.

Faster...faster....

