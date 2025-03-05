America and Israel: Weaponized governments against the people

The survival of Western civilization rests upon sacrosanct core pillars — enshrined within constitutional adherence, and with all of its inviolate protections bestowed upon legal citizens. These are basic anchors, which must never be vitiated, regardless of political persuasion — whether in America, Europe, or even Israel, regardless of being in the belly of the barbaric Middle East beast.

Indeed, Israel has yet to enact a Constitution. Even so, this writer’s mentor, Professor Paul Eidelberg, at the request of the Knesset’s constitutional committee, set benchmarks within the legislative branch for its eventual institution/implementation; Professor Eidelberg is a political scientist now residing in Jerusalem. He has drafted a constitution for the State of Israel, with his primary interest is the convergence of science and Torah. (His magnum opus is “Rescuing America from Nihilism: A Judeo-Scientific Approach”.)

Still yet, the Knesset adopted a host of Basic Laws to guide the raison d’être of Israel, that is, the Jewish homeland.

It is alongside the above trajectory that minefields must be carefully navigated, regardless of ideological/political leanings. Tragically, the twin pillars of Western civilization, America and Israel (let’s leave aside Europe for this analysis), have lost their foundational moorings; thus, they teeter towards the abyss.

Inextricably, the weaponization of the so-called legal-judicial spheres within both nations have poisoned every touchstone of constitutional norms. In fact, the reader would be hard-pressed to distinguish between the fires (purposefully) set by the arsonists within America and Israel.

For instance, recall the unhinged response to judicial reform in Israel:

Akin to their U.S. counterparts, all manner of monstrous threats are not only acceptable, but considered to be the ‘moral’ high ground. We will get to the frightening comparative analysis; first things first though. Under the canard and guise of their ever-handy, highly-charged bugaboo, that is, safeguarding democratic norms, Israel’s leftist standard-bearers are ready to kill anyone who dares to get in their way. Imagine that.

As of January 2024, Israel’s Supreme Court had overturned the reforms, a windfall for the leftist agenda.

Heading to America, the Super Power of the free world, President Trump — yes, the only POTUS capable of saving the nation from the rapacious grip of the weaponizers within the recesses of every power center imaginable — has assembled the most capable team in U.S. history, to right the ship of state!

Most tellingly, Pam Bondi, as the new AG, launched the new “Weaponization Working Group” to review government officials involved in the obvious lawfare against Trump, such as Alvin Bragg, Jack Smith, and Letitia James.

Resultant, the following is a direct knock-on effect, with scores more to come: “Head of the FBI in New York ‘quits’ after Trump’s DOJ accused him of hiding thousands of Epstein documents”. Online journalist Collin Rugg reported that “The resignation comes after AG Pam Bondi instructed FBI Director Kash Patel to launch an investigation into claims that the New York field office was hiding thousands of documents.

Indubitably, as is said: “Every dog has its day!”

