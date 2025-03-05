Trump’s address to Congress reveals Democrats to be even more repulsive than we thought

During President Trump’s address to Congress last night, Democrats:

*Refused to stand for Laken Riley’s family, relatives of a young girl who was brutally murdered by an illegal alien.

*Refused to stand for D.J. Daniel, a 13-year-old boy who is battling brain cancer and who has long dreamt of becoming a police officer, as he was being made an honorary member of the U.S. Secret Service.

*Refused to stand for the family of the firefighter who was killed at a Trump rally in Pennsylvania, by a bullet that was meant for President Trump.

*Refused to stand — or clap — when Trump talked of the importance of supporting our farmers. (Didn’t the ‘F’ in DFL used to stand for ‘farmer?’)



Some Democrats did, however, wear pink in support of women’s rights. Which is odd, since they all just voted against keeping men out of women’s sports.

Democrats almost certainly would have stood for:

*The unfettered ‘right’ to kill your unborn child.

*The genital mutilation of young children.

*Biological men in women’s bathrooms and locker rooms.

*Hamas.

*Endless war and death in Ukraine.

*Repeal of American’s right to defend themselves via the Second Amendment.

*The proposal of restrictions on free speech (First Amendment rights).

*Continued unlimited financial and moral support for unvetted and unchecked illegal immigration.

*Continued waste, fraud, and graft in our federal government agencies, and a continued total lack of transparency and accountability as regards same.

*A motion to impeach Trump a third time.

One Democrat, Al Green, was escorted out of the chambers after causing a disturbance.

Another appeared to throw a paper at Trump. (Some were allegedly contemplating throwing other things at the president, possibly including eggs.)

What one stands for — or doesn’t — can be quite revealing.

At this point, today’s Democrats no longer comprise a legitimate political party. They despise America, common decency, and the truth, while touting and supporting death, lies, destruction, and outright evil. They are truly revolting, disgusting, immoral. They are more akin to a bizarre death cult. One that would like us all to drink the Kool-Aid.

And that acts up when we refuse to do so.

Image: Screen shot from SkyNews Australia video, via YouTube