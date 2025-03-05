Democrats at Trump's speech: Not 'pretty in pink,' just plain ugly

“A nation can survive its fools, and even the ambitious. But it cannot survive treason from within.” -Cicero

What words best describe our current Democrat party?

Colossally rude, crude, boorish, arrogant, puerile.

At President Trump’s address to the joint session of Congress last night, they could not have demeaned themselves more.

They showed up with little pre-made signs the size of ping-pong paddles with pathetic little phrases on them like “Musk steals”!

Steals what?

He is donating his time to save the country billions of dollars of waste, fraud and abuse.

Most of their little signs said “false.”

They had decided to use them no matter what Trump said.

If he had said the sky is blue, they would have waved their little paddles. It was beyond pathetic. It was embarrassing.

We’ve long known that the Democrats are obedient, like automatons. They do what they are told, vote how they are told. If former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi or House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries told them all not to clap and/or even once for anything Trump says, that is what they would do. That is what they did. They do not have minds of their own; the party is a hive mind.

Anyone can see that the Democrats are lost, without a bench, let alone even one smart or charismatic leader.

They are regressing, devolving into delinquency. They would not honor by standing and clapping any of the people in the audience Trump introduced – neither Laken Riley’s mother and sister, nor Jocelyn Nungaray’s mother; both lost daughters to violent migrants who came into the country illegally thanks to Biden’s invasion.

They ignored the young boy who has survived brain cancer, the presence of presidential assassination attempt victim Corey Comperatore’s family, and the young man who had just been accepted to West Point. Not one of the people the president introduced stirred their hearts or souls. They are a hard-hearted bunch of petty, angry people.

What does get their juices flowing?

Ukraine! The Democrats love Ukraine. They love that little gangsta president. They love spending billions to protect Ukraine’s borders but supported Biden’s open border invasion of the U.S.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren clapped loudly and long for the war in Ukraine.

What does that tell us? She and her pals want the war to continue, many of them making money from it. They pretend Russia is the biggest threat to us, when it is China. They hate America and the Americans who love their country. They hate happy people.

That room last night was half filled with really happy people, the GOP; The other half was sullen, angry, disruptive Democrats who really hate happy people.

There was a group of Democrat women who showed up all dressed in hot pink, for “passion” they said. Passion for what they did not say but it clearly was nothing good.

Texas Rep. Al Green was so disruptive, he had to be removed from the room. He, too, is angry.

None of them had ever considered the possibility that Trump might be president again. Now they've got him, and they are very, very mad.

They actually thought Kamala Harris was going to win the last election and are still unable to accept the results of it, despite all that Trump has accomplished in these first six weeks.

President Trump’s speech was spectacular, masterly, and powerful.

He covered what has been done these past six weeks, what has been learned about the corruption that has gone on for decades, and what his plans for the future are, all of which was and is a blessed relief from what we’ve endured over the past four years – total incompetence. The Democrats knew full well that Biden was suffering from dementia; they knew when he ran in 2016, and did not care. They knew that the Obama cabal would run things, and they did – into the ground.

The Democrats appalling behavior was probably a first time in American history that every member of the Democrat party who was present was silent in protest of every word the president said. Trump’s speech was one for the ages – spectacular every way, American in every way. The hard-core Trump deranged are melting like Frank L. Baum’s witch and for the same reasons – they are wicked.

But they are fools. America will survive them thanks to President Trump and the citizens who voted for him.

Image: Screen shot from Face the Nation video, via YouTube