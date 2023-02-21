On the Brink of Judicial Reform, Israel’s Leftists Grow Panicked

Sans a scintilla of a doubt, leftism is a mental illness, among other idée fixes. Often termed (and confused with) liberalism, its current incarnation is light-years removed from yesteryear's truly liberal and enlightened ideology. Polar opposites. Night and day.

So much so, within the widely acclaimed ResearchGate, 'Mental Illness and the Left' (and elsewhere), the mendacious lies of said cult-like followers are duly exposed. To wit, the linkages and nexuses to mental illness are rock-solid and can no longer be wished away. From the abstract:

It has been claimed that left-wingers or liberals (US sense) tend to be more mentally ill than right-wingers or conservatives. This potential link was investigated using the General Social Survey. A search found 5 items measuring one's own mental illness in different ways (e.g. ‘Do you have any emotional or mental disability?’). All of these items were associated with left-wing political ideology as measured by self-report. These results held up mostly in regressions that adjusted for age, sex, and race. For the variable with the most data, the difference in mental illness between ‘extremely liberal’ and ‘extremely conservative’ was 0.39 d. This finding is congruent with numerous findings based on related constructs.

As assessed above, and when properly utilized as a diagnostic tool to explain much of the frenzied violence and irrational thinking via the left, well, the evidentiary trails and attendant carnage, that is, its knock-on effects, fit like a well-worn glove. This is so wherever its vise-grip takes hold, regardless of worldwide locale.

Tragically, time and again, normal folks in Israel (and there are many) are faced with the most vile incitement against their person (millions of law-abiding citizens) to “save” democracy! Think about that. In other words, the mantra is: you will be killed, if you don’t obey. Totalitarianism in toto. Mob rule rules.

Akin to their U.S. counterparts, all manner of monstrous threats are not only acceptable, but considered to be the “moral” high ground. We will get to the frightening comparative analysis; first things first though.

Under the canard and guise of their ever-handy, highly-charged bugaboo, that is, safeguarding democratic norms, Israel’s leftist standard-bearers are ready to kill anyone who dares to get in their way. Imagine that.

As such, let us count (some of) the myriad ways:

Most recently, as cogently analyzed by MK Dudi Amsalem within Israel National News: “Left-wingers are the most violent, deceitful thugs in the country”. And it bears repeating: yes, yes they are! From the article:

‘Left-wingers are the most violent, deceitful thugs in the country, and we are going to push these legal reforms through to the end,’ Amsalem said. ‘That is the task of this government.’ Referring to Monday’s demonstration outside the Knesset in which tens of thousands of people participated, he said, ‘Look at the anarchy you’re creating. You’re a gang of thugs, inciting rebellion. David Hodek [sic] said to shoot; who do you want to shoot? Me? My children? We’re going to complete this legal revolution regardless of your rage, and anyone who breaks the law will sit in jail.’ Amsalem also noted that, ‘Former IDF Chief of Staff Dan Halutz said that he would give an order not to report for reserve service. And these are the people who are supposedly protecting us and working [for the country]. Well, I have something to tell you. I also work, me, and another two-and-a-half million people, we all work for the country, even though it's quite true that most of us work for you, cleaning your houses and gardens. I saw a lot of things glistening at the demonstration, and later I realized it was the Rolex watches worn by the protesters. Just go and see how many Mercedes they have.’

Piling onto the wild incitement, along comes a leftist (former) Prime Minister. Ehud Olmert never met a jihadi terrorist with whom he found fault, but mostly sympathy — and the dangers at bay couldn’t be more acute. Voiced within:

He [Olmert] also voiced support for Attorney David Hodak [sic], who said he would not refrain from using live fire ‘if some would force him to live in a dictatorship and if he wouldn't have any other choice.’ According to the former Prime Minister, Hodak just chose the wrong word, but he is an Israeli Hero.

Mind you, the above is just the tip of their calls to civil war and fratricide.

But in order to fully comprehend the urgency of the absolute upheaval in Israel, a brief backgrounder is in order, as per the history, the make-up, and the impending shake-up of the Supreme Court. Revolutionary.

Primarily, Supreme Court Justices are not nominated by the Knesset, Israel’s legislative branch. Rather, a Judicial Selection Committee prepares a list of appointees, and, effectively, the President rubber stamps the top picks.

Established in 1953 with the enactment of the Judges Bill, the committee sought to provide the courts with immunity from outside political pressure, in order to guarantee impartiality.

With the above shaky (albeit, well-intentioned) underpinnings in mind, consider this article, published yesterday: “Israel divided - can it stand?” It presents a robust, clinical analysis of the political fissures that have led to this moment in time: a decades-long, subsurface rumbling between Israel’s left and right camps. Not only that, it connects the dots à la Israel and America in a fluid manner, as to the converging (at times differing) views regarding the application of Western democracy.

Most significantly, for all intents and purposes, the Supreme Court in Israel operates as an oligarchy: a self-selecting/self-perpetuating fiefdom of like-minded, leftist ideologues who reflexively rule against the conservative government. Foxes guarding the hen-house.

Even more so, due to the lack of any separation of powers (Israel does not have an official Constitution), Israel relies upon a supposed place-holder, that is, a set of “Basic Laws” which, if implemented properly, are meant to serve as a bulwark against out of control leaders. Tragically, they are also twisted into pretzel-like knots by the resident justices to mete out leftist ends! Nothing is out of their reach. Incontestably, maintaining the status quo and the balance of power remains above all else. Über alles.

And this is where Aharon Barak, the “father of judicial activism”, enters the fray. Mind you, he is the darling of America’s leftist judiciary. As excerpted at Israel National News last month):

Former Supreme Court President, retired judge Aharon Barak, blasted the judicial reforms announced by Justice Minister Yariv Levin earlier this week. … ‘Minister Levin collected all the bad proposals that were made over the years and connected them together into some kind of chain that is suffocating Israeli democracy,’ said Barak. He added that ‘there is no greater evil than this as a constitutional revolution, the most parallel thing to this is a revolution of tanks.’

Alas, serving as an adjunct thereof, “Zionism Imperiled” should be viewed as its counterpart; the end result of Israel’s decades-long failure (from all elected factions, preferring, to kick the can down the road) to enact basic democratic, and highly judicious reforms.

Onto the comparative analysis… AKA the twinning of Israel’s powerful left with their vicious and highly violent counterparts in the U.S. Indeed, the following reports are more than demonstrative:

All in all (and before it is too late), can anyone claiming to possess intellectual and moral integrity honestly claim that there is even spitting distance between domestic terrorists? How is the Arab fifth column, whose agents kill Jews just for being Jews jihadi indoctrination after having been indoctrinated by their jihadi leadership, any different from the rabid (Jewish but anti-Semitic) left? If it looks like a duck....

Most significantly, the frenzied and hostile response to the proposed reforms is a direct result of the terror these leftists feel in their hearts. Righting the ship of State will vitiate their long-held, vise-grip on power and control — and they know it.

It is the aforementioned panic-stricken feeling which will, heaven forbid, lead to civil war — if arrests (and examples of) are not made, post haste.

Time is not on the right (no pun intended) side of the Jewish homeland, nor is it far from pushing America off the cliff. As the twin pillars of Western Civilization, whither one goes, the other follows.



Adina Kutnicki is an investigative journalist, living in Israel since 2008. Her work concentrates on militant Islamic jihad and its western knock-on effects, as well as the red/green alliance. She is the co-author of BANNED: How Facebook Enables Militant Islamic Jihad, She blogs at: Adina Kutnicki, A Zionist & Conservative Blog (www.adinakutnicki.com) and is an op-ed contributor at several news sites.

Image: Free image, Pixabay license, no attribution required.