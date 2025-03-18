It took a few months, but the people on the other side are finally looking at themselves in the mirror. And they don’t like what they see. So what do they see? How about a political party looking for votes in all the wrong places, to paraphrase that tune on the radio? Yes, not too much love, or too many votes, for telling fathers that men have a constitutional right to take their daughters’ trophies in the next track meet. That kind of talk won’t get you votes or love in the real world.

So what does this party do? Well, David Catron filed this report:

If you have had difficulty finding some reason to support the Democratic Party and its increasingly bizarre policy positions, you are not alone. Two national polls released on Sunday reveal that the party’s favorability ratings have plunged to catastrophic lows. According to a new NBC News survey, just 27 percent of registered voters hold a positive view of the Democratic Party — its lowest rating since 1990. Likewise, a new CNN poll indicates that only 29 percent of U.S. adults regard the party favorably — a low not seen since 1992. These two polls confirm an equally ominous Quinnipiac survey conducted last month. Both surveys clearly illuminate why the public harbors such a low opinion of the Democrats, and why this is very unlikely to change. The NBC poll, for example, found the following: “Democratic voters say they want their party to hold the line on their positions even if it leads to gridlock, rather than focus on finding areas of compromise with the president.” The CNN survey suggests that a similarly suicidal perspective pervades the party: “Democrats and Democratic-aligned independents say, 57 percent to 42 percent, that Democrats should mainly work to stop the Republican agenda, rather than working with the GOP majority.”

That’s bad news, to put it politely.

The party is consumed with President Trump. The best example of this, or Exhibit A, is Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett of Dallas, Texas. She said over the weekend that we may not have elections in 2028. Honestly, this congresswoman should spend more time in her district.

Coming in a close second in the battle of Trump Derangement Syndrome is Senator Chris Murphy. He wants his party to change tactics. No more “business as usual.” What does that mean? Your guess is as good as mine.

And last, but not least, Lady AOC is topping the list of presidential candidates for 2028.

Honestly, there are still serious men like Doug Schoen. He is telling his party to stand up for something that people can relate to, not just standing up to Trump. Good luck with that, Mr. Schoen.

So let’s see what happens. Can the Democrats come back from this hole? Time will tell. Of course, 2026 and 2028 will be a referendum on President Trump and the GOP majority. The pressure is to perform.

In the meantime, we will keep an eye on the Democrats and see if they keep looking for votes in all the wrong places.

