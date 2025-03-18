California's Newsom asks for a second bailout of $2.8 billion to cover 'free' health care for illegal aliens

Here comes the old moocher again, looking for a second bailout for California in about as many days, to cover the cost of 'free' health care for the state's illegal aliens.

According to the Los Angeles Times:

SACRAMENTO — Days after telling lawmakers that he took out a $3.4-billion loan to pay for Medi-Cal costs through March, Gov. Gavin Newsom’s office said Monday that he’s asking the state Legislature to approve another $2.8 billion in extra funding for the healthcare program for low-income Californians through the end of the current fiscal year. The funding decisions suggest Medi-Cal spending is running as much as $6.2 billion above state estimates from last summer at a time when California is experiencing higher than expected costs for expanding coverage to undocumented immigrants, greater enrollment and rising pharmacy expenses for the program. The governor’s office declined to provide information about how much of the new Medi-Cal price tag can be attributed to unforeseen expenses of providing state-sponsored healthcare coverage to the undocumented immigrant community. In February, the Newsom administration said the cost of expanding coverage to all income-eligible immigrants, regardless of residency status, had ballooned to $9.5 billion in state and federal funding, which was more than $3 billion over June estimates.

So what's the plan here?

He found himself surprised that his first loan wouldn't cover what he needed to pay the bills for illegals? So now he goes for a second one. And this will get him through the first half of the year, who knows what goes on in the second.

Oh, and these are loans from the state's general fund intended for emergencies, they aren't grants. They'll need to be repaid but nobody knows how.

There doesn't seem to be a plan at all -- he's just doing 'BandAids' on gaping head wounds.

🚨 BREAKING: California’s Medi-Cal is officially BANKRUPT, and Gavin Newsom’s begging for ANOTHER $2.8 BILLION to keep it afloat through June. This comes DAYS after he quietly borrowed $3.4 BILLION to cover costs through March. That’s $6.2 BILLION in bandaids for a program… pic.twitter.com/ceAvh0O1ZX — Houman David Hemmati, MD, PhD (@houmanhemmati) March 17, 2025

He's still at the stage where he is borrowing from, or taxing, the state; Newsom already knows that if he goes to the feds, President Trump will insist on conditions -- that he doesn't want to fulfill. The idea of cutting "free" taxpayer paid health care from people who broke into our country ought to be stopped is something he never allows to be considered.

But in any case, he might not need the federal bailout just yet -- he's doing fine with the feds in a separate game.

One poster on Dr. Hemmati's X feed said he's playing a pretty sleazy bait-and-switch by raising taxes on medical insurers who administer federal funding to indigents and then going to the fed for matching funds, boosted from tax hikes, at least half of which can be spent on illegals:

FOLLOW THE MONEY. @CAgovernor had this (legal) scheme to get Fed Medicaid $$ to fund Medi-Cal for illegal residents; but his admin. underestimated how many illegal aliens would sign up for free Medi-Cal



This is why CA Medi-Cal is insolvent!



1) Newsom raises tax on… pic.twitter.com/HpSOONottF — OhMeOhMy (@OhMeOhMy246) March 17, 2025

Here's another manipulation -- this one gaslighting the voters to agree to higher taxes at election time:

Newsom and Democrats sold voters a $10 billion bond for "climate change" but are now using the funds to help balance their budget mess.



This is exactly why I was strongly opposed to the bond and feared this would happen—Californians were told it was for infrastructure, not… — Brian W. Jones (@SenBrianJones) March 17, 2025

As the greenies like to say, it's unsustainable.

It's sad stuff actually, as illegals take top priority over all other expenses, from police to firefighters to roads to schools to placing bums in involuntary rehab until they can be fit to live in society.

Anything to pad the congressional seats as residents flee, if not voter rolls.

So how many more bailout requests will there be? And how much bigger will they get? It almost sounds like something the betting parlors can take bids on.

Image: Gage Skidmore, via Flickr // CC BY-SA 2.0