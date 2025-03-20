Oregon: A war against legislative tyranny

We knew when Vote-by-Mail cheated the Democrats into a supermajority, and a Democrat somehow won every close race in Oregon, even if the Republican candidate led on election day, we were being lied to. Multiple rounds of counting days after November 5, 2024, suddenly flipped the race to the Democrat candidate. Since Vote-by-Mail has been implemented in Oregon, most, if not all, of the close political races have flipped in only one direction: for the Democrats. Since Vote-By-Mail was implemented in 2000, there have been no Republican governors, very few, if any, Republican majorities in either the state Senate or State House, and almost continuous Democrat supermajorities with no accountability to the citizens of Oregon in any category, not even voting how the citizens want their representatives to vote or conduct themselves.

The supermajority Democrats continue to disallow audits of the elections; they continue to use dirty voter rolls to collect bogus votes from dead, missing, or nonexistent people. Judicial Watch is suing Oregon for “the dirtiest voter rolls in the nation.” And still, our Oregon Secretary of State says the elections are fair and transparent.

On November 5, 2024, Oregon voters rejected statewide Rank-Choice voting by a 3 to 1 margin. Yet in less than four months, the Democrats have reintroduced the concept of Rank-Choice Voting, just labeling it differently and hoping nobody will notice.



I write these articles not to complain but to warn others in other red states not to ever do away with one-day voting, paper ballots, hand counting, and having to provide an ID card to receive a ballot. The Democrats will tell you that voting by mail is convenient and easy. Honestly, the real reason the Democrats say this is that it is easy for them to cheat and lie and then claim the election was fair and transparent. Lazy people get bad results, and unwinding the cheat takes a long time. I would gladly spend the time in line at a polling place, provide ID, and vote by a certified ballot than what we have in Oregon. We could move and go wherever the citizens are more like-minded, but I have a sign in my garage with a man with a bloody ear raising his hand and saying, "Fight, fight, fight," after almost losing his life to an assassin’s bullet. When I feel defeated, somehow, that sign always catches my eye. If Trump can overcome that, we can keep fighting to overcome the corrupt system now ruling Oregon.

