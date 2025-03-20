And speaking of Satan ...

Satan is all over the news these days, with a couple standouts that caught my attention:

First, NBC’s iconic Saturday Night Live (SNL) recently aired a skit featuring Lady Gaga that paralleled a satanic ritual.

The satanic-style sketch aired March 8 and included acts simulating the summoning of demons and sacrificing a human being to the devil, featured canned laughter throughout, prompting some folks to condemn the show for allegedly promoting satanism as normal and even humorous.

Speaking of humor, how can you distinguish Satanic worship from a Democrat National Committee meeting? Answer: I don’t know, either!

And, speaking of Satanism and Democrats, HF 24, a bill before the Minnesota House of Representatives that would have protected the lives of babies who survive botched abortions, failed to pass, with every single Democrat voting against the measure.

House Bill HF 24, known as the “Born Alive Rollback,” called for infants born alive and viable to be “fully recognized as a human person,” thereby mandating that medical professionals provide immediate and appropriate care to preserve their life and health, and ensuring that they receive the same legal recognition and medical treatment as any other newborn.

Seems like the obviously moral thing to do, not to mention, the constitutional thing to do given the right to life, as well as the right thing to do, because they are newborn babies, too?

“Nope!” said every single House Democrat, “Just kill them anyway.” Thus proving that, to them, abortion isn’t about ‘women’s health care,’ it’s about killing babies for one’s own convenience. Murder, pass it on. Hail Satan!



