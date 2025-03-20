Trump’s in, and suddenly Jerome Powell is concerned about inflation

Jerome Powell says Trump’s trade policies will cause inflation but does not explain why the tariffs in his first term didn’t. Why doesn’t Powell say how fewer regulations and lower energy prices will lower inflation? Why doesn’t he commend Trump for his great efforts to reduce waste, fraud, and abuse since a reduction in federal spending will reduce inflation? Why doesn’t Powell recognize that closed borders will lower inflation?

Here are things that he didn’t say anything about during Biden’s four years, when inflation shot up to over 9%. He didn’t blame Biden’s policies. Nope — he just said they were transitory.

Only a person with no expertise would have missed that these things would lead to inflation.

- Seeking to destroy oil companies, which caused prices to double around the World.

- Opening the border, which flooded America with millions more people needing food, housing, education, and health care, among other things.

- Printing massive amounts of money to pay for exploding government spending.

The federal reserve has been losing hundreds of billions since 2022 paying big banks more money than what the federal reserve is earning. He would be canned if that were his record in a private business. He has to print more money to cover those losses.

Here is a question for Jerome Powell and all government officials. The federal deficit was supposedly $1.8 trillion in FY 2024, so how did the federal debt go up $2.3 trillion, from $32.2 trillion to $35.5 trillion, during FY 2024? Where did the extra $500 billion go? Down the drain!

It is no wonder that the media, other Democrats, and federal bureaucrats don’t want Elon Musk and others looking at all the agencies’ books when so much money is unaccounted for. It is a shame that there are so many in the tank blocking Trump.

Image: Jerome Powell. Credit: Federalreserve via Flickr, public domain.