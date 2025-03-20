There must be more than two sexes and other leftist non-sequiturs

Every action radical Democrats espouse ends up being an illogical, unpopular nightmare that is destined to fail. Examples abound.

According to a recent poll, AOC is the titular head of a deeply unpopular Democrat party. The Democrats are living out their worst nightmare as they see their fate looking more like their Alamo. While almost half the nation voted for Harris, many did so as a vote against Trump or out of fealty to single issues (abortion, immigration, etc.), not the whole platform.

The problem is that Democrats are so locked into their most extreme ideas that they are incapable of moving beyond their base to meet the average voter. They are wedded to so-called transgenderism and illegal immigration, even though voters deeply oppose their positions.

For a long time, I thought the reasons were doctrinal. Yet looking at so-called transgenderism, I could never figure out how so many people gobbed on to an issue so at odds with history and fact. Since the election, it has gotten worse for the Dems, yet they seem unable to do the politically correct thing and distance themselves from loser issues. Why?

It seems that, as with the climate change push, Democrats believe that if they can get voters to believe these ideas, they can get the voters to believe anything the Democrats sell, giving them complete power. Transgenderism has the added advantage of destroying the Biblical tradition underpinning Western culture.

YouTube screen grab.

And indeed, everything they do is directed at destroying America as it has existed for more than 200 years. Whether transgenderism, unlimited immigration, DEI, or anything else, the goal is to hammer people where they live. That their ideas and ideologies destroy lives is irrelevant. Who cares about broken families, mutilated children, and thousands of mentally unwell individuals who will never be happy or as productive as long as the Democrats gain power?

Who cares that climate change initiatives have made energy and food so much more expensive than they would have been without Washington’s spending decisions that distorted markets and reduced the supply of cheap energy essential for moderating prices? Why can’t people digest the correlation between spending money you don’t have and inflation? But none of that matters when the Democrat party is at stake.

And who cares that American women have been trained not to want children, even though children are a prerequisite for national survival? The way for Democrats to grow a country is through immigration (especially mass illegal immigration), with the people arriving quickly being made to understand that Democrat party power is the key to their success.

Democrats’ lack of logic—or morals—is also clear from their approach to Israel’s existential war for survival against genocidal Muslims. Despite Israel’s meticulous care to protect civilians, Democrats said it was genocidal. They never said Hamas should return the hostages, though. Virtue Signaling, which is nothing more than preening that you see in mating rituals, has now become the coin of the realm for millions of young people and supposedly educated professors who start math classes at Columbia with verbal statements expressing support for Hamas—virtue signaling like wokeness itself intended to detach individuals from reality and common sense.

As these examples show, for Democrats, dysfunction and reality denial are features, not consequences, of their platform.

Two classes of individuals foster anti-logic in society. Followers, who are effectively brainwashed, and influencers who know what they are doing is not true but intentionally push out false narratives and are enemies of America who do all that they can to hasten our demise.

Dysfunction masks Democrat’s actual intentions, which would otherwise be clear!

Author, Businessman, Thinker, and Strategist. Read more about Allan, his background, and his ideas to create a better tomorrow at www.1plus1equals2.com