Two minutes and twenty seconds in

It's Sunday afternoon and you are watching television, switching back and forth between a local professional football game and a national news station. The news is about President Trump and his latest effort to change the way the U.S. appropriates and spends tax dollars. The NFL game just paused, after an incomplete pass, at two minutes and twenty seconds into the first period. The local team is already within field goal distance.

Ironically, both the game and Trump's presidency are at exactly the same moment in time. While the game has been in play for less than two and a half minutes, Trump has been in office only eight weeks. Eight weeks in four years is the same fraction of time that two minutes and twenty seconds represent in a one-hour game. Anyone watching football would agree that declaring the game a loss at 2:20 would be laughable. However, the Left is painting the future of America as a doomed social, political, and economic wasteland after just eight weeks.

One thing has become crystal clear to those who disagree with Trump's presidential commitment to long-term success, and that is that "patientia virtus est" (patience is a virtue) is a violation of their self-declared socialist dogma. After Trump’s #45 presidency, the Left was stuck in a quandary, refusing to acknowledge the success of those four years. The economic boom, international peace, and a long list of other accomplishments all caused a violent earthquake in leftist minds, so this time they had to declare an abject presidential failure prior to minute #1 of Trump's second term. They decided that the game was a disastrous loss the very second that Trump was declared the winner of the 2024 election. Never mind that the game hadn't yet started. Zipping all the way to the 2:20 mark, the loss had already been posted as inevitable.

There is a fundamental difference between football on TV and American political theater. Sporting events are driven by fans rooting for their team to win, not by fans who want to dynamite the opposing team's locker room or utilize snipers to take out opposing players. Today's leftists are overwhelmingly driven, not by their adoration of Democrat candidates, but by a visceral loathing, a self-justified hate, for Trump and anything he does, proposes, or more importantly, anything he says. They exhibit zero tolerance for waiting to see how his presidency benefits America and Americans. While we are only at the 2:20 minute mark of a four-year event, the Demo-crazies have declared it essential to convince the fans that the quarterback is leading them to a disastrous loss.

Image: AT via Magic Studio