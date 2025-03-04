Leftist newspeak and wordsmithing have evolved to the point that a new English-to- LeftSpeak dictionary need-be established should any communication between the left and traditional English speakers be salvaged.

For starters:

– Democracy: Government by a permanent, unelected, leftist bureaucracy.

– Fascism: Any leadership not subservient to the progressive deep state.

– Constitutional crisis: Anything said or done by the Trump Administration.

– Existential threat: Any challenge to the progressive agenda.

– Voter suppression: Registered voters casting closed ballots on Election Day.

– Diversity: A condition replacing unity as the true source of strength.

– Tolerance: My way or the highway.

– Racism: A genetic trait of Caucasians.

– Capitalistic greed: Entrepreneurial innovation that results in wealth accumulation.

– Oppression: The assignment of personal failure to the existence of others.

– Social justice: Ridding society of oppressors so as to feel unthreatened, or empowering the oppressed to feel virtuous.

– Morality: Doing what makes you feel good about yourself.

– Intelligence: The ability to retain and spout talking points.

– Patriarch: An adult white male.

– Misogyny: The belief that women are capable of being untruthful.

– Microaggression: A delusion of persecution.

– Racial-profiling: Evidence based police work.

– Gender: Mind over matter.

– “F**k you!” : Official leftist response to criticism, or to confrontations requiring introspective critical thinking.

Trump’s EO designating English as the official language of the United States undoubtedly will be declared a constitutional crisis and meet challenges by the shadow Department of Judicial Activism.

