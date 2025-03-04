LeftSpeak
Leftist newspeak and wordsmithing have evolved to the point that a new English-to- LeftSpeak dictionary need-be established should any communication between the left and traditional English speakers be salvaged.
For starters:
– Democracy: Government by a permanent, unelected, leftist bureaucracy.
– Fascism: Any leadership not subservient to the progressive deep state.
– Constitutional crisis: Anything said or done by the Trump Administration.
– Existential threat: Any challenge to the progressive agenda.
– Voter suppression: Registered voters casting closed ballots on Election Day.
– Diversity: A condition replacing unity as the true source of strength.
– Tolerance: My way or the highway.
– Racism: A genetic trait of Caucasians.
– Capitalistic greed: Entrepreneurial innovation that results in wealth accumulation.
– Oppression: The assignment of personal failure to the existence of others.
– Social justice: Ridding society of oppressors so as to feel unthreatened, or empowering the oppressed to feel virtuous.
– Morality: Doing what makes you feel good about yourself.
– Intelligence: The ability to retain and spout talking points.
– Patriarch: An adult white male.
– Misogyny: The belief that women are capable of being untruthful.
– Microaggression: A delusion of persecution.
– Racial-profiling: Evidence based police work.
– Gender: Mind over matter.
– “F**k you!” : Official leftist response to criticism, or to confrontations requiring introspective critical thinking.
Trump’s EO designating English as the official language of the United States undoubtedly will be declared a constitutional crisis and meet challenges by the shadow Department of Judicial Activism.
Image: Free image, Pixabay license.