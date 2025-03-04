GOP Congress: Let’s protect women’s ‘Gaines’ in sports

When President Donald Trump addresses Congress tonight, Democrat legislators will be divided. Many say they may not show up to “protest” something/everything about America’s Hitler/Putin-in-waiting Musk puppet. Many in attendance will show up in white clothes.

It’s become a ritual among Democrat women to don white to show solidarity with suffragettes—but since there seems to be no active effort to repeal the 19th Amendment, one might ask why this demonstration is necessary.

The answer, of course, will be “women’s rights.” As usual, Democrats love to glom on to some noncontroversial issue to smuggle the rest of their agenda along with it. Giving women the vote now means standing for abortion-on-demand-through-birth (even though America’s first generation of suffragettes were vehemently anti-abortion), opposing any identity documents to prove a voter is registered (or even who she says she is), and many other devious schemes. In other words, the white parade is a visual show to co-opt one issue as a wedge for others.

Which made me think: Why don’t Republicans do the same? Why don’t GOP legislators turn the tables and shove the issue down Democrats’ throats? Why does the Republican conference usually passively sit on its collective arse and get rolled over by symbolism?

Yesterday, the Senate failed to advance legislation protecting women’s sports. It failed to break a filibuster against a bill to keep so-called “transgender women” out of women’s sports. The bill failed 51-45 (needing 60 votes to pass) thanks to solid Democrat opposition, including “no” votes from female Senators Alsobrooks (MD), Baldwin (WI), Blunt Rochester (DE), Cantwell (WA), Cortez Masto (NV), Duckworth (IL), Gillibrand (NY), Hassan (NH), Hirono (HI), Klobuchar (MN), Murray (WA), Rosen (NV), Shaheen (NH), and Warren (MA). The complete vote is here.

That’s not standing with women today. That’s wiping out the gains made by women like Riley Gaines, who’s become the symbol against men in corporeal drag like Lia Thomas taking their medals while invading their spaces, like locker rooms and restrooms.

So, let me ask: Why don’t we make these hypocritical pseudo-suffragettes own their abandonment of real women? It would be a real symbol if every Republican woman in the House and Senate showed up in a white T-shirt with Riley Gaines’s picture. Since, however, that might violate dress codes (and not everybody who does that can lurk around the cloakroom) then how about big buttons with Riley Gaines’ picture on them? Maybe even something like “I’m for Real Women’s ‘Gaines’ in Sports!”

Coordinate that with the White House. No doubt President Trump will bring up his executive order protecting women’s sports. That’s a perfect opportunity to launch a “win with Riley” cheer.

Americans are with the GOP on this issue. Why would we forego an opportunity to force Democrats to own their opposition to what most Americans want?

One could, of course, also bring up that many Democrats fought legislation to protect women like Laken Riley and Rachel Morin against vicious illegal aliens. We should raise that fact, too.

But I’m willing to start smaller, with Riley Gaines. Republicans are not practiced in the art of symbolic protest. Let’s start with baby steps. We wouldn’t want our GOP folks to freeze.

