Democrats fecklessly continue to sabotage themselves

Democrats are hysterical over Trump’s response to Zelensky’s bad manners and decision to scuttle the rare earth minerals deal he had agreed to sign.

They claimed, instantly, that Trump was responsible for the blow-up, but that is nonsense.

Trump reacted to Zelensky’s insolent eye-rolling and constant interruptions like a normal person; like a good parent to a rude and incorrigible child. He did not let Zelensky get away with his overt disrespect in the White House.

Trump sent him to his room without his lunch and effectively grounded him.

The Democrats who counseled him to do what he did probably hoped to embarrass Trump, but instead Zelensky was easily the fool.

One has to wonder to which one of them he gave a thumbs up as he left the Oval Office.

He was proud of himself.

Zelensky then went crying to the U.K. where Labour Party Prime Minister Keir Starmer and his pals patted him on the head and promised him a rose garden.

Why are the Democrats, the Chris Murphys, Elizabeth Warrens, all the lefty media hacks, all oh, so offended by how Trump treated their little friend? Why do they all support Ukraine over their own country? Their border over ours? It is who they are.

They’ve all become warmongering neo-cons. I am guessing it is how they all get and stay rich.

Clearly, they do not care about the nearly million lives lost between the Ukrainians and the Russians.

It seems they do not give those lives lost a second thought.

Zelensky wants American boots on the ground in Ukraine.

That must be what the Dems want, too, but you can be sure their sons and daughters will not set foot there as soldiers.

Still, the Dems seem to want this war to continue without end, like Vietnam and Afghanistan, no matter the cost.

Enough money must end up in their own bank accounts to make them forget their ethics, if they ever had any.

But even the obvious financial benefits they enjoy when a war is on somewhere in the world, cannot explain their refusal to legislate trans men out of girls’ sports.

That perverse ideology only harms girls and women. Many young girls have been seriously injured, as well as having their privacy breached.

These dems have daughters, some of whom are likely athletes. What can be the reason they are so willing to betray girls and women in this way? The LGBTQ+ and trans lobby can’t possibly pay what the defense and Big Pharma lobbyists pay.

Leftist billionaire George Soros most likely funds much of their pro-trans activism, but is it enough to make Democrats betray the women in their own families?

Or is it something else?

Perhaps it is simply their loathing for the traditional values most Americans still try to live by.

For at least fifty years, the left has worked to despoil traditional American life. They’ve legislated prayer out of schools and pumped schools, K through 12, and pumped the curriculum full of explicit sexual “education,” even in pre-school.

They have strived to rob parents of their rights over their own children. They want to mandate untested vaccines like the COVID jabs; they lobbied for the COVID lockdowns that did such terrible damage to kids, businesses, and the economy as a whole.

And they oppose school choice while sending their own kids to private institutions.

Was it all to derail Trump? How do we explain the Democrats’ intent to destroy all that we hold dear?

The Democrats unilaterally supported the invasion of perhaps twelve million migrants from all over the world, most of them men of military age. They were unvetted, their criminal records and gang membership ignored, the thousands of crimes, many of them murders, committed by them brushed under a rug by the party that values criminals over victims. Billions of dollars, money we do not have, has been spent sheltering them in hotels, feeding, providing them with phones and even cars. These are things we do not provide for our own homeless citizens and veterans. The democrats favor these illegal aliens over our own citizens. How is all this possible?

Perhaps one answer is that they are miserable people and so want everyone to be miserable.

Study after study shows that liberal women are less happy than conservative women.

Young men have, and are continuing to move to the right.

The observant among them can see that they will never be able to afford a house and family under an administration as pathetic as Biden’s.

Likewise, blacks and Hispanics have moved right.

The migrant invasion orchestrated by the Biden regime has robbed them not only of jobs but of safety in their neighborhoods as well.

And they, like most Americans, want their daughters to be safe, too.

But rather than consider what is obvious, they are at odds with most Americans and have doubled down on stupid.

They hate Elon Musk for offering his gifted brain, free of charge, to the country to try and save it and us from utter economic collapse.

So, by default, this means they support the wasting of billions of dollars that have been spirited into the pockets of unknown thieves (NGOs) all around the world.

They support a bureaucracy so out of control it is destroying the nation.

As a party, it should be clear to all Americans that the left as currently constituted is a blight on our country. Everything they believe, advocate for, support and vote for is detrimental to the population.

Representatives such as Ilhan Omar, Jasmine Crockett, Dan Goldman, Eric Swalwell, AOC, et al., who are among all those trying to prevent the deportation of criminal illegals, who lobby in support of any and all perversions of civil society that their party now supports as a block without deviations, are enemies of our state.

Trump is on the right side of all the issues. He does want to stop the meat-grinder killing in Ukraine. He does want to protect girls and women in sports, a common sense stance if there ever was one. He has closed the border and now must figure out how to deport ten to twelve million people here illegally. He sees DEI as discriminatory and dangerous, which it surely is. He has vowed to reduce the outrageous wasting of taxpayer dollars, fraud and abuse. He wants to rebuild the military, again, and make it an actual fighting force rather than a social justice experiment.

The left opposes all of these measures. We can only hope that enough voters are cognizant of their planned destruction, their fully Marxist agenda, so that they keep them out of office for decades to come. They are sabotaging themselves like lemmings marching lockstep over the cliff.

Let them go.

Until they reconstitute themselves as a pro-American party, they only do damage to our country.

