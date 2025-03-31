‘American Oversight’? What a joke!

There was a classic scene from the 1930s Marx Brothers movie “Animal Crackers” where Chico and Harpo played spades with two ladies. Harpo throws out the ace of spades, Chico says, “Ace of spades,” and Harpo takes the trick. Next, Harpo throws out another ace of spades with Chico saying, “Ace of spades” and again Harpo takes the trick. Then Harpo throws out a third ace of spades and Chico, “that’sa what-a-we call around here — a coincidence.”

“American Oversight” is the organization that is behind the lawsuit against Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard, CIA Director John Ratcliffe, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, and Secretary of State Marco Rubio. The organization’s suit declares it is bringing this action “to prevent the unlawful destruction of federal records and to compel Defendants to fulfill their legal obligations to preserve and recover federal records created through unauthorized use of Signal for sensitive national security decision-making.”

It should be noted that the use of the Signal app using encrypted messaging was cited as a “best practice” for “highly targeted” government officials according to Biden-era documentation. In fact, the CIA director stated, “Signal was loaded onto my computer at, the CIA, as it is for most CIA officers, one of the things that I was briefed on very early, Senator, was by CIA records management folks about the use of Signal, as a permissible work use.”

The first “ace of spades” is the organization “American Oversight” itself. According to USA Today, “American Oversight” was launched in 2017 “to hound Trump agencies.” Media Bias/Fact Check rates “American Oversight” as “Left Biased based on story selection that favors the left and political affiliation to the Democratic Party and left-leaning organizations.” Media Bias adds that “American Oversight” has “mixed factual reporting,” also stating that there was “a lack of transparency regarding funding,” which begs the question: “Is this another Soros backed NGO?”

The organization’s Executive Director and founder is Austin Evers who was a former senior counsel under the Obama administration. Is this a coincidence? Melanie Sloan is the senior advisor, who, again by mere coincidence, was a former Democrat congressional aide and founder of Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington (CREW.) That title is almost laughable for a member of the Democrat party. I was unsure they could spell “ethics.” Sloan stated, “We don’t discuss our donors.”

The second “ace of spades” is that “American Oversight” is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. According to Congress.gov a 501(c)(3) is a charitable organization; 501(c)(4) are social welfare organizations, 501(c)(5) are labor unions, and 501(c)(6) are trade associations. According to the Internal Revenue Code (IRC), 501(c)(3) organizations are “organized and operated exclusively for religious, charitable, scientific, testing for public safety, literary, or educational purposes, or to foster national or international amateur sports competition, …or prevention of cruelty to children or animals.”

How “American Oversight” is a charity is truly a mystery, like a deck of cards having more than one ace of spades.

In addition, the IRC says, “no substantial part of the activities of [a 501(c)(3) should involve] …carrying on propaganda, or otherwise attempting, to influence legislation,” which seems to be exactly what “American Oversight” is doing.

Another publication states that 501(c)(3) organizations “are not permitted to be an ‘action’ organization, as defined by any of the following three ways.” The first of the three ways an “action” organization is defined is most interesting. The publication states, “An organization is an action organization if a substantial part of its activities is attempting to influence legislation which includes supporting its adoption or rejection, and contacting legislators to propose, support or oppose legislation.” Doesn’t this seem precisely what “American Oversight” is doing? Should “American Oversight’s” 501(c)(3) status be reviewed?

The third “ace of spades” is the fact that this case was given to the Obama-nominated judge, James Boasberg, which is the fourth case against President Trump that this judge has been “randomly” given. Trump says that judges are supposed to be “chosen fairly and at random” and for Boasberg to be assigned to four Trump cases, Trump says is “statistically IMPOSSIBLE.” Trump says, “There must be an immediate investigation of this Rigged System, before it is too late.” Are we to believe that Boasberg’s appointment, four times, is just mere coincidence?

Boasberg is also the “judge” that tried to force airplanes carrying 261 violent illegal alien foreign terrorists to turn around in international airspace and return them to the U.S.

So, we have a radical left-wing organization, receiving funds from unknown sources, masquerading as a 501(c)(3) organization, being run by former Obama appointees and deeply-rooted Democrat party agitators, pressing a legal case against the Trump White House, with this case (plus three others) just by chance ending up in the court of what Trump calls “a radical left lunatic of a judge, a troublemaker and an agitator.” To quote Chico Marx, “that’sa what-a-we we call around here — a coincidence!”

Lastly, we find out that Boasberg is the “judge” that “protected Hillary Clinton by delaying release of 15,000 of her emails until after the 2016 elections.” What-do-ya-know — a fourth “ace of spades!”

Perhaps “American Oversight” should change their name to “Anti-American Overreach.” At least then their name would be truer to their character.

