Pete Hegseth in the line of fire—again

No matter how often the Secretary of Defense demonstrates his commitment to this country and our soldiers, he is continually blasted with lies and exaggerations by those who want him fired. One of the most recent media attacks came with the “Signalgate” fiasco, which was an unfortunate incident of allowing an outsider onto a strategic text communication, but Hegseth was not even responsible for the error:

For one, it wasn’t Hegseth who invited media propagandist Jeffrey Goldberg to the administration’s Signal chat. The defense secretary successfully did his job, which was to carry out the president’s ordered strikes on Houthi terrorists in Yemen.

But for those people who hate Pete Hegseth for making it through the nomination approval process, they are still bent on destroying him, for multiple reasons.

First, Hegseth is an outsider. Although he is retired military, he didn’t retire as a high-ranking officer who’d put in his 20 years, so that makes his appointment questionable to the military-industrial complex, including the cabal of generals:

The real reason leftists and other establishment hacks are gunning for Hegseth’s resignation has nothing to do with their fake national security concerns and everything to do with the fact that he’s an outsider who represents a threat to the system they’ve spent decades protecting. Unlike so many of their fellow D.C. insiders, Hegseth is not beholden to the military-industrial complex and defense lobbyists wielding their influence throughout Washington. His only interests are — and always have been — warfighting and the troops.

Another attack came for the tattoos he wears, with people associating the ink with alleged support for white supremacism:

‘I was in the National Guard during the inauguration of Joe Biden, so I served under Bush, served under Obama, served under Trump, and now was going to guard the inauguration because I was in the DC guard,’ he told Fox in June. ‘Ultimately, members of my unit in leadership deemed that I was an extremist or a white nationalist because of a tattoo I have, which is a religious tattoo. It’s a Jerusalem cross. Everybody can look it up, but it was used as a premise to revoke my orders to guard the inauguration.’

Most recently Hegseth faced criticism over a tattoo in Arabic, that translates to mean “kafir,” or infidel:

‘Tattooing the Arabic word kafir—which refers to someone who knowingly denies or conceals fundamental divine truths—on his body is a display of both anti-Muslim hostility and personal insecurity,’ Nihad Awad, national executive director of the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), the nation’s largest Muslim civil rights and advocacy organization, told Newsweek in a statement. ‘This isn’t just a personal choice; it’s a clear symbol of Islamophobia from the man overseeing U.S. wars,’ wrote Palestinian-American activist Nerdeen Kiswani on X. ‘‘Kafir’ has been weaponized by far-right ideologues, and now it’s on the arm of someone with access to the Pentagon.’

One man provides some clarity though:

Moroccan media personality Rachid Hammami, better known as Brother Rachid, also explained that the term is commonly used by veterans of Middle Eastern wars. ‘This word is widely recognized among military veterans—especially those who served in the Middle East—as a symbol of defiance against Islamic terrorists. It’s often seen on stickers, truck decals, T-shirts, and mugs,’ Hammami posted on X.

It’s hard to believe that CAIR is still being quoted as a legitimate source for the Arab community, especially considering it’s been blacklisted by the FBI for almost two decades for its involvement with and support of Hamas.

There is an explanation for the hatred of Pete Hegseth that the left refuses to acknowledge: Hegseth speaks proudly and humbly about being a Christian, as well as his focus to restore the military to its former glory, rejecting the policies that fashioned it into a leftist, social experiment.

The left remains wedded to their liturgy of DEI, secularism, and systemic racism. They are still trying to promote transgenderism in the schools, and are fighting Trump’s ban on transgenderism in the military; Hegseth’s presence reminds them everyday that their evil, deceitful agenda will not stand.

Perhaps above all of the noise created by some members of Congress, the following is true:

For the first time in a long time, the armed forces have a defense secretary who cares about the well-being of America’s service members and doing right by them. Look no further than his participation in physical training exercises at U.S. military bases he visits to see that Hegseth genuinely values the importance of engaging with our troops and learning about the issues they’re facing. That type of dedicated leadership goes a long way in instilling confidence among enlisted and prospective service members that their superiors will have their backs when it matters most. Which is probably why branches like the Army are seeing increased recruitment numbers they haven’t seen in more than a decade. So, let the D.C. political class wallow in its embarrassingly fake outrage about Signalgate. Pete Hegseth is winning for America’s troops — and at the end of the day, that’s all that really matters.

Let’s hope that Secretary Hegseth will continue to dodge the slings and arrows that are fired his way. We need him to set an example, and demonstrate the support for the warriors who protect this nation.

Image: Public domain.