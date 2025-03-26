Impeach the judges

A recent Atlantic Daily newsletter article, originally entitled “Defending the Umpires,” rebuked President Donald Trump because of Trump’s posted comments on X concerning federal judge James Boasberg. Trump called Boasberg a “Radical Left Lunatic of a Judge [who] should be impeached.”

On March 15, Boasberg issued a temporary restraining order to block Trump’s rightful efforts to deport thousands of Venezuelan nationals under the Alien Enemies Act. These foreign gang operatives are part of a dangerous infiltration campaign to destabilize American communities.

I interviewed a former schoolteacher from a school located near where MS-13 gang members hang out. The teacher stated that a student around 15 years old became entangled with this gang and stole an Xbox from them. The gang hunted the boy down, nailed his hands to his mother’s kitchen counter, and proceeded to skin the boy alive. Horrified, the schoolteacher retired.

Any “lunatic” who would fight mere deportation of such savage illegal aliens should be arrested for obstructing justice. Boasberg is seeking to harass and bushwhack Trump’s efforts to rid our country of illegal alien criminals.

Not surprisingly, a legal firm with “deep ties” to George and Alexander Soros’s network of left-wing organizations (NGOs) is partially behind the lawsuit trying to block Trump from deporting illegal alien gang members. Boasberg demanded that airplanes in international airspace turn around and bring the illegal aliens back to the United States. The planes contained 261 illegal aliens, including 137 deported under the Alien Enemies Act, 101 Venezuelans deported via Title VIII, and 23 MS-13 gang members.

Boasberg is demanding that Trump’s DOJ answer five questions. Instead, I have three questions for Boasberg:

1) Is the U.S. Constitution for everyone in the world?

2) Are these illegal alien gang members U.S. citizens?

3) Do illegal aliens in the U.S have rights under the U.S. Constitution?

If Boasberg answers anything other than “no” to the three questions above, then not only does he need to be impeached, but he also needs to be disbarred.

The first seven words of U.S. Constitution state, “We the People of the United States,” and the last nine words of the first paragraph say “establish this Constitution for the United States of America.” So the U.S. Constitution is for “we the people” who are citizens of the United States of America. The U.S. Constitution doesn’t protect people who enter the United States illegally, because they’re not American citizens. Criminal illegal aliens entering the U.S., aren’t protected by U.S. laws, and thus aren’t protected by the U.S. judicial system.

Rep. Brandon Gill (R-Texas) filed articles of impeachment against the Obama-appointed Judge Boasberg. Gill stated on X that Boasberg’s order is

illegal and unconstitutional. ... The purpose of Judge Boasberg’s unconstitutional ruling is to tie up President Trump’s time and resources in litigation, stopping him from executing on the democratic mandate voters gave him. The ruling is a fundamental attack on our democratic system. Judge Boasberg directing deportation flights to turn around midair and return to the United States is tantamount to a Circuit Court Judge directing troop movements abroad or directing the Executive how to conduct foreign policy. It’s illegal and unconstitutional. Time to impeach.

On February 12, 2025, Rep. Eli Cane (R-Ariz.) introduced articles of impeachment against Southern District of New York judge Paul Engelmayer, another Obama appointee. Engelmayer’s ruling “forbade all political appointees, including the Treasury Secretary from accessing Department of Treasury data,” going against the will of 77 million voting citizens of the United States of America and shutting down the audit of Treasury Department payment system. Trump’s lawyers “weren’t allowed to argue” — “they weren’t even in the room” — when this ruling was made.

Other district court activist judges are also attacking the Trump administration. District court judge Angel Kelley of Massachusetts, appointed by Joe Biden boasting that “DEI was a factor in her appointment,” allowed a restraining order against National Institutes of Health (NIH) funding cuts. The Trump administration, trying to slash waste, capped things like “overhead” expenses at 15% on university research. Judge Kelley, with her history of controversial decisions, stepped in on their behalf.

District court judge Amy Berman Jackson of the District of Columbia reinstated the fired head of the Office of the Special Counsel, Hampton Dellinger, a Biden appointee. She has a record of partisan attacks on President Trump and other Republicans. She presided over numerous January 6 U.S. Capitol riot cases and presided over the Russian collusion case. She was appointed by Barack Obama.

District court judge Colleen Kollar-Kotelly of New York, a Bill Clinton appointee, stood against Trump’s efforts to cut government waste by blocking DOGE from “obtaining access to certain Treasury Department payment records,” including 90% of federal payments. She sentenced seven pro-life activists to federal prison, including a dying 77-year-old woman. Mocking God, Kotelly told the woman to “make every effort to stay alive” as part of the “tenets of your religion.”

District court judge George O’Toole, Jr. of Massachusetts, nominated by Bill Clinton, blocked Trump’s federal employee buyout plan, even after 65,000 federal workers had accepted the offer. He also blocked the transfer of men from women’s prisons to men’s prisons, in direct violation of Trump’s executive order declaring “two sexes.”

District court judge Kenneth J. Gonzales of New Mexico, a Barack Obama appointee and having a history of political positions in the courtroom, blocked deportations of Venezuelan criminals to Guantanamo Bay.

Congress must impeach activist judges abusing U.S. law. Federal judges can be removed through impeachment by the House of Representatives and conviction in the Senate.

Having a lifetime appointment, the salary of a district judge is $247,400, which is almost four times the salary of the average American, and these judges take their salary from the wages of the average American taxpayer. If all eight activist judges were impeached, Congress would save the American taxpayer $1,979,200 per year.

Instead of “Defending the Umpires,” the Atlantic’s article’s title should have been “Defending the Imps.”

