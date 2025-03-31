California voters introduce new health care ‘access’ ballot initiative named after Luigi Mangione

If you like American Thinker’s content, please consider subscribing here for access to an exclusive, weekly newsletter offering insight from the editorial staff.

One might think that the Democrat left’s obsession with memorializing and glorifying acts of violence would be a red flag to potential voters, but somehow it ends up being more of a magnet than anything, attracting the most despicable participants in a society to unite under one political banner.

Purposely seeking out Bill Ayers’s classes as many young “progressive” revolutionaries have done? Attending a parade featuring Oscar López Rivera as a distinguished man of the hour like the thousands who poured into the New York City streets? Establishing government-recognized days of celebration for abortionists? Erecting busts of Margaret Sanger in universities (my own alma mater did this), and naming public squares after her?

It all strikes me as diabolical.

But, nowhere is this dynamic more obvious than in California, where Democrat voters have just filed a new ballot initiative with the state—a health care “access” bill named after accused-killer Luigi Mangione. From Tyler Durden at Zero Hedge:

A new California ballot initiative, named after alleged UnitedHealthcare CEO killer Luigi Mangione, has been filed with the state Attorney General. It seeks to ban insurers from delaying, denying, or altering any doctor-recommended treatment that could risk serious harm, including death or permanent injury, according to KTLA. If passed, the initiative would require that only physicians—not insurance company staff—can decide to delay, deny, or alter medical treatments. Hiring non-physicians for such reviews would become a felony.

What’s next? An education initiative named after Fidel Castro? A grocery price cap named after Joseph Stalin? Gun control legislation named after Mao Zedong? An field fertilization plan named after Pol Pot? A farm seizure campaign named after Herman Marks or Che Guevara?

What’s also so utterly offensive is that Democrats endlessly demonize guns and target gun ownership… unless a leftist terrorist goes and shoots a wealthy capitalist. In that case, they’re happy to glorify the crime, elevate the murderer, and start naming proposed legislation in his honor.

Democrats also have no qualms about their voters and supporters vandalizing and burning down crisis pregnancy centers, churches, and Tesla dealerships. Where are the calls from the Democrat leaders to act civilly and participate in the political process in a non-violent way?

And of course, they will rally to protect anti-American and anti-Jew foreigners from being deported—despite these menaces having no legal right to remain.

Democrats are a sick bunch! I wonder why they have such low approval ratings.

But of course to Democrats, the only reason they lost is because of messaging—not their insane positions and radical policies.

Hat tip: Jack Hellner.

Image from X.