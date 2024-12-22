Israel rebuts Pope Francis’s statements about Gaza

Except for his pro-life statements (and who knows how long he’ll sing that tune), Pope Francis always seems to align more closely with Marx than with traditional Catholic doctrines. He’s all in on climate change, attacks capitalism, supports the mental illness of transgenderism, and wants to take homosexuality out of the “sin” column. It’s unsurprising that the Vatican is going bankrupt because his church offers little to the faithful.

One more sign of the Pope’s leftism is his unwavering support for Hamas, including his unquestioning faith in casualty statistics that have repeatedly proven to be gross lies. However, Israel has finally had enough and is pushing back.

The Pope’s support for Hamas is, frankly, weird. Israel allows all religions, including Catholicism, to be practiced freely within its borders. Hamas kills or drives out all Christians and slaughters any Jew unlucky enough to get near Gaza or the West Bank. But the Pope supports Hamas.

Francis has repeatedly attacked Israel for waging war against the jihadists, who are the straight-line descendants of those who, for centuries, fought against the Catholic church in the Middle East and Europe. And speaking of descendants, earlier this month, the Pope tacitly approved of the myth that Jesus, a Jew from Judea and a descendant of King David, was a “Palestinian.”

Most recently, the Pope excoriated Israel’s alleged “cruelty” for its strikes against Gaza, without calling for the hostages to be released or for Hamas to be held accountable for slaughtering over 1,200 Israelis:

Francis opened his annual Christmas address to the Catholic cardinals who lead the Vatican’s various departments with what appeared to be a reference to Israeli airstrikes on Friday that killed at least 25 Palestinians in Gaza. “Yesterday, children were bombed,” said the pope. “This is cruelty. This is not war. I wanted to say this because it touches the heart.” The pope, as leader of the 1.4-billion-member Roman Catholic Church, is usually careful about taking sides in conflicts, but he has recently been more outspoken about Israel’s military campaign against Palestinian militant group Hamas. In book excerpts published last month, the pontiff said some international experts said that “what is happening in Gaza has the characteristics of a genocide”.

Pope Pius XII is rolling in his grave, for he tried, within the limits of his spiritual and practical authority, to protect Jews during WWII. And Pope John Paul II, who worked in the Polish Resistance during WWII, is rolling right there with him.

The reality is that Israel, unlike any combatant in the history of the world, has done its utmost to protect civilians from its war against an enemy that is open about its determination to commit real genocide, not fantasy genocide, against the Jews. Israel has decreased its military efficacy by announcing bombing raids in advance so civilians can leave, relocated entire civilian populations to remove them from the field of battle, and shipped millions of tons of food to enemy civilians despite knowing that (a) Hamas is taking most of these supplies and (b) the civilians support Hamas.

But Francis will have his antisemitic say.

For a long time, Israel has sat silently, being unwilling to take on the Pope and offend the world’s Catholics. However, enough is enough. So it was, that Israel’s Foreign Ministry finally slapped back at these calumnies:

In response to the Pope’s statement today: Cruelty is terrorists hiding behind children while trying to murder Israeli children; cruelty is holding 100 hostages for 442 days, including a baby and children, by terrorists and abusing them.



In response to the Pope’s statement today: Cruelty is terrorists hiding behind children while trying to murder Israeli children; cruelty is holding 100 hostages for 442 days, including a baby and children, by terrorists and abusing them. Unfortunately, the Pope has chosen to ignore all of this, as well as the fact that Israel’s actions have targeted terrorists who used children as human shields. The Pope’s remarks are particularly disappointing as they are disconnected from the true and factual context of Israel’s fight against jihadist terrorism — a multi-front war that was forced upon it starting on October 7. The death of any innocent person in a war is a tragedy. Israel makes extraordinary efforts to prevent harm to innocents, while Hamas makes extraordinary efforts to increase harm to Palestinian civilians. The blame should be directed solely at the terrorists, not at the democracy defending itself against them. Enough with the double standards and the singling out of the Jewish state and its people.

Good for Israel. The Pope is a moral arbiter. If he fails in his morality, it is essential that he be corrected so that his failure, like a pebble in a pond, doesn’t have deadly moral and practical ripples.