A year’s end comic portrayal: The DNC announces its January 2025 Democrat Schtick Award nominations

I say “comic portrayal” because we’ve had so little to laugh about in politics for so long.

Sen. John Kennedy of Louisiana recently and rightly said, twice, “I don’t hate anybody.”

But he does often poke fun and makes his point better for doing so.

With the Judeo Christian messages of hope and promise coinciding this coming week, and with our longed for inauguration in less than a month, maybe we can take a little time off to go for happiness.

Democrats have been a source of rich material for ridicule. They've taken it to such an art form they now merit their own version of the Academy Awards. This year I decided to give it to them, creating the first annual Democrat schtick awards in order to enshrine their antics into amber and, hopefully, provide some laughs for the rest of us.



DNC’s January 2025 Nominations for Our 2024 Stand-Outs -- ‘The Annual Democrat Schtick Award’



The 2024 Nominees for Awards in 2025 Are:

1. Hats off to Chuck Schumer, noted congressional actor briefly on the 2024 scene in Israel, early in the war against Hamas terrorists. Terrible, terrible, said a teared-up Chuck!

His opening lines out of terrorist-torn Israel were kind of edited once back in the U.S., no? Not a consequential problem -- Chuck’s practically a living monument and doesn’t need to prove anything by walking the walk!

Keep those leadership gigs in focus, Senator!

2. Queenie Meghan Markle, down a bit in her U.S. personal polling, yet presumably a Democrat (psst: her Party’s kept secret-all for her children’s safety).



Meghan’s a high-end royalista fashionista and famed media stalker. This Ms. is much rumored (by at least three other ‘influencers’) to be our U.S. president -- very soon, if not sooner. Her handle is, ‘I kind of give to the poor.’

3. More Schiff out of California: Our new mobility-enhanced Senator appears to be a permanently legal resident of one state, on D.C.’s Suburban East Coast, while (in all sincerity) representing quite another polarly opposite state -- on the very far off West Coast!

The beauty is, we don’t mind — whatever; any vote’s a vote.

Talk about rule-breaking: you go, Mr. Capitol Hill Chief-Investigator! (Sir: do keep those devilish Jan. 6-ers locked up with or without trial, now into year five; that’ll be the lawyer/Senator in you!)

4. Where would we be without Nancy P? Let’s hear it for the Mrs. & Mr. Nancy Pelosi, proactive family fundraisers of many, many years. You’re awesome with the multiplication of your household’s reserves! We hope you’re enjoying your prevenient congressional electronic presto trades, and those clever, free COVID dollars!

And, how about the great and good Nancy, herself well-fueled and jetting-off, to just about everywhere, to represent Her Country.

A big shout-out for your selfless, citizen-sponsored services, Nancy!

5. Mr. Department of Defense Head Lloyd Austin earns yet another glorious medal for his medical stealth ‘magic mystery show,’ a truly operatic bodily displacement act, and from his own office!

Mr. Defense Head’s employees especially appreciated the boss’s affirmative action push: in letting the little guys run the giant military, all by themselves and also incognito, while he rested up — and more than once! (Didn’t he receive a presidential commendation for that?)

6. Ms. Fani Willis, who will soon be featured as legal and cosmetically perfected heroine on the upcoming ABC reality series (tentatively in production) called ‘What a Difference a Date(s) Makes.’ She’s a star! Or soon will be!

7. George Stephanopoulos, who almost got to be fired, then was hired back, in a mere matter of days -- after (ahem) costing his storied national network a load of civil settlement cash. Georgie’s politically astute, however defamatory, broadcasting moves will actually turn a profit in the long run! Just goes to show that dirty reporting gigs aren’t dead at all. Keep stepping up, Stephanopoulos!

8. Ms. Michelle Obama, famously espoused to our perpetual Comunity Organizer (a.k.a. ‘Himself’) and both literati, being avid readers of and ‘writers’ for the New York Times best sellers/ qua lefty book remainders lists).

Mrs. O is ‘keeping on keeping on’ with her emotive, muscular appeals to the American public--to enshrine/perpetuate our nation’s legendary racism, for-Eva!

(Please also note Mikey’s past, moving commitments to making our school kids eat what she wouldn’t touch with a barge pole.)

9. Lastly, Mr. Joe Biden. Joe’s a long time imitator of his old boss and/or mentor/co-conspirator, the Three Times Lucky Prez Obama. (The latter is better known by Joe’s White House, quietly, as “Himself.”)

Here’s a snapshot of our Joe, recreating Barry O’s timely visits to trendy bookstores. (Wow, does Joe also really read all of those glossy lefty books?):

See Joe walk, as he follows up his blissful shopping with the-biggest-scoop -ice cream-chomping; and beachy bicycle-riding-or-falling-off. (Plus, humbly, walking/strolling/collapsing on a somewhat less ‘restricted’ beach than a really richer Obama or really really richer Kennedy might have originally been granted.)

We’ll clue you in: Joe tends to emulate his financial and political betters in every respect — but especially whilst vacating. He’s ever in touch with his irreplaceable, enviable old boss — the “Himself” whose constant presence, effectively, Joe has never been allowed to forget!



Does anyone have some more kudos? Just send them to DNC@whatever.com. We’ll be keeping a list in our very spare time.



Image: Pixabay / Pixabay License