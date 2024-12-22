Wokeness makes it so hard to catch criminals UPDATED

I was scrolling through the New York Times when a horrible headline caught my eye: “Woman Dies After Being Set on Fire in Subway Car, Police Say.” Curious about who would do something so awful (A scorned lover? A race hater? A mob guy?), I clicked on the article and discovered something increasingly common: A description of the suspect that leaves out one of his most salient features.

Here’s the bad guy’s description:

The police said on Sunday afternoon that they were seeking a man described as 25 to 30 years old who was last seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, bluejeans [sic], a dark-colored knit hat with a red band and brown boots.

As written, the Times implies that this is what the police offered to media outlets, as opposed to the Times editing the police statement.

As you can see, the police are assuming the suspect’s gender (I’m being sarcastic) by saying that he’s a man. However, by doing so, they have effectively eliminated around 50% of the population from suspicion. That’s very helpful to narrow the search.

Image by Grok AI.

The police have also described the suspect’s probable age, which again narrows the search parameters. The police aren’t going to be grabbing 80-year-old guys and taking them downtown to interrogate a confession out of them.

However, there is one more thing that would be useful, and that one thing is missing entirely: The suspect’s race.

Here’s the demographic breakdown of New York City:

The city's population in 2020 was 31.2% White (non-Hispanic), 29.0% Hispanic or Latino, 23.1% Black or African American (non-Hispanic), 14.5% Asian, and 0.6% Native American (non-Hispanic), with 8.9% listing two or more races. A total of 3.4% of the non-Hispanic population identified with more than one race.

I’m lousy at math, so I won’t even try to run the numbers, but logic tells me that if eyewitnesses can state with some certainty that the attacker was Asian, that means a much smaller pool of potential suspects, as opposed to having to sift through all 25-to 30-year-old men in New York City.

We know, of course, why the police and the media hide a suspect’s race: It’s because, statistically, minorities commit more crimes. That politically incorrect fact was always painfully obvious to the general public when police requests for information were providing the suspects’ race.

If we lived in a sane country, we would address the genuine root causes of crime in minority communities. Off the top of my head, this would mean working to keep families intact instead of promoting single motherhood; encouraging the Judeo-Christian faith in minority communities because the Bible has strong words about crime and the respect due to human life; institutionalizing the mentally ill and imprisoning convicted criminals; and, perhaps most importantly, not telling minorities that they get a pass simply because they are victims of “systemic racism.”

But that’s not how leftists operate. They don’t want to fix the problem. They want to use the problem to achieve political power. If that means putting out useless requests for the public’s help in locating a man who burned a sleeping woman to death on the subway, then so be it.

As it happens, those outlets that are not the New York Times (e.g., the Daily Mail and the New York Post) have included the suspect’s photo in their reporting, something the Times assiduously avoided doing. That photo makes it very clear that the suspect is not white and, in all probability, is Hispanic. (So, now I wonder whether he is an illegal alien because that is how my mind works.)

Public domain.

Leftism is a plague on America. It is the enemy of normalcy and safety. I sincerely hope that Trump’s election means that Americans have had it with the madness and are ready to demand true colorblind sanity and decency from our political class at the local, state, and federal levels.

UPDATE: Within thirty minutes of my publishing the essay, the police announced that they had brought the suspect in, and my instinct was right on the money: The suspect is an illegal alien: