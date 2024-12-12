A running list of ‘intelligence community’ screwups

Below are just some of the things that the Democrat intelligence community under Joe Biden has screwed up on:

A Chinese spy balloon was allowed to fly over the U.S. gathering information.

Large drones have been flying around the Northeast for weeks, and the intelligence community and FBI allege to have no knowledge of who owns them. Yet the public is told they are not foreign owned, and the public is in no danger—how can they know that if they don’t know what they are, or who is behind them?

The borders are wide open with known terrorists and other violent criminals flowing in, yet the intelligence community is extremely quiet on the risks.

Tens of thousands of young Chinese men have come across the border, and the intelligence community seems to have little (if any) interest.

Hamas planned the October 7 attacks against Israel for years, yet somehow our intelligence community had no idea.

The intelligence community seemed to have no idea rebels were going to take over Syria until it happened.

The intelligence community seemed to have no idea that the Taliban would overrun Afghanistan in such a short time.

Throughout all these intelligence failures under Biden, I do not recall The Wall Street Journal saying how dangerous Biden’s people are, and calling for their replacement; but that’s exactly what the paper’s editorial board is doing over Trump’s picks, and he’s not even in office!

How Tulsi Gabbard Sees the World Her dogmatic, hard-left views make her a risky fit for assessing intel. Consider her [Gabbard’s] views on Israel, Syria and Iran. The chief of the International Atomic Energy Agency said Friday that Iran’s capacity to produce near-weapons-grade uranium is “increasing dramatically,” perhaps “seven, eight times more.” That and the Syrian regime’s collapse put a premium on sound intelligence and judgment early in Mr. Trump’s term. The DNI’s job is to convey intelligence fairly to a President even when it benefits a disfavored policy or overturns a cherished notion. Ms. Gabbard’s record suggests she is as likely to reject new intel and muddy the waters. That’s how it was with Syria, where Ms. Gabbard’s opposition to U.S. involvement led her to defend dictator Bashar al-Assad from findings of chemical-weapons use. At times in her 2020 campaign, she wouldn’t concede that the Butcher of Damascus is a war criminal. Ms. Gabbard could have made a case for U.S. restraint without apologizing for Mr. Assad. Instead she published a report full of crank theories, including that Syrian chemical attacks ‘may have been staged by opposition forces for the purpose of drawing the United States and the West deeper into the war.’

They say she might not be worried enough about Iran and its nuclear weapons. Let’s see, the Biden administration has funded Iran and allowed the buildup, but we are supposed to be scared that Tulsi might not take the issue seriously enough? Just last month, Biden “quietly renewed” economic sanctions waivers, freeing up another $10 billion for the regime.

Secretary of State Blinken reportedly organized the letter signed by 51 former intelligence officials which falsely asserted the Hunter laptop was Russian misinformation—intentional interfered in the election—yet I don’t recall the WSJ saying that people who are so willing to lie to the public, like Blinken and his signers, should have their security clearances taken away.

They are also worried that in the past, Tulsi didn’t take the threat of Assad seriously enough—but it was Barack Obama who drew the fictional red line for Assad and who did nothing when he reportedly used chemical weapons on his people. Instead, he allowed Putin to monitor the weapons. That is appeasement. Why didn’t the intelligence officials complain? But according to the WSJ, Tulsi is dangerous.

I am sure Tulsi, along with the entire Trump administration, will work tirelessly to weaken Iran, in contrast to Biden, Obama, and their team, who all worked to strengthen Iran and the tyrants.

I am also sure that Tulsi, along with the entire Trump team, will work to lower the price of energy, which will weaken Iran and Russia, helping to lower global inflation rates and create a more peaceful world.

The WSJ along with most of the media just keep their mouths shut on Tulsi, Pete Hegseth, and others since they rarely, if ever, demanded accountability on all of the failures during Obama and Biden.

Image: Gage Skidmore, CC BY-SA 2.0, via Flickr, unaltered.