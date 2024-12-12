Penn prof who celebrated murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO takes down her social media posts

Plenty of people were cheering the cold-blooded murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson on the streets of New York, but none were more disturbing than the Ivy League college professors charged with teaching elite students their supposed values.

At Columbia, there was this guy from the School of Social Work, posting shortly after the news of the killing.

Today, we mourn the death of United Healthcare CEO Brian Thompson, gunned down.... wait, I'm sorry - today we mourn the deaths of the 68,000 Americans who needlessly die each year so that insurance company execs like Brian Thompson can become multimillionaires. — Prof Zenkus (@anthonyzenkus) December 4, 2024

He hasn't been sanctioned, and he hasn't deleted let alone apologized for that tweet so far as I can tell. He did spark a lot of disgust, however.

But at Penn, which the accused killer called his alma mater, the cheerleading was even worse. Here she is:

Ah, academia. Professor #JuliaAlekseyeva, Asst Prof at U Penn celebrates the murder of #BrianThompson with music from Les Misérables, cuz shooting a CEO in the back is so courageous. #Alekseyeva states: “have never been prouder” in a TikTok post.pic.twitter.com/lHcISVQ9br pic.twitter.com/D4zdIrLscI — Steve Steinbach (@SteveSteinbach) December 11, 2024

Julia Alekseyeva, the blue-haired professor here, jas a slew of artsy specialties in English, Russian studies, film, theatre, and even drawing, posted this ditty, alongside celebratory music suggesting revolutionary bloodshed called, "Do You Hear The People Singing," from Les Miserables, saying she's "never been prouder" to be part of Penn after that horrible incident.

Of course she was scored for it.

According to Fox News:

A University of Pennsylvania professor made some of her social media accounts private and appeared to take down her TikTok account after going viral for appearing to celebrate that the suspected killer of UnitedHealthCare CEO Brian Thompson was a graduate of the Ivy League school. Luigi Mangione , 26, is accused of executing the former insurance executive on a New York City sidewalk last week. He was taken into custody on Monday at a McDonald's in Altoona, Pennsylvania.

A few days late, she issued an apology, which looks a little forced:

UPDATE: Professor Julia Alekseyeva of @Penn is now doing desperate damage control. We all know she’s not sorry about what she said. She’s just sorry she got caught. https://t.co/nXu349wxSw pic.twitter.com/4z2c0vn8kt — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) December 11, 2024

Penn has stated that no further action will be done about her.

Like Zenkus, she's a bigtime supporter of pro-Hamas Palestinian causes. And her Twitter handle is @TheSoviette, which given her orientation, may or may not be "ironic."

She kind of reminds me of Scary Poppins, the wannabe censor of "disinformation," who has Russian and Ukrainian ties, a fascination with theatre, crazy woke ideas, and an enthusiasm for making TikTok videos. She was educated at an elite school nine miles from Penn, Bryn Mawr.

In other words, we are seeing a type, and that type has already shocked us with its love for Hamas, its antisemitism, its swamp orientation, its intolerance and its elitism.

Now we see naked cheers for an accused killer of a blameless man who was the father of two kids from this exact same crowd, leading one to wonder if people like this indoctrinated the accused killer into hating capitalism and getting violent, because cheers would follow.

Maybe that calls for a closer look at what is going on at that school, particularly since they aren't going to do anything to get rid of her.

One congressman has raised that issue:

In Pennsylvania, we take pride in institutions like UPenn, but recent events have caused us to take a closer look at its leadership. Professor Julia Alekseyeva’s mocking and celebrating the killing of United Healthcare CEO Brian Thompson warrants her termination. Given this… pic.twitter.com/RUxaeUcZdS — Congressman Dan Meuser (@RepMeuser) December 11, 2024

His full message:

In Pennsylvania, we take pride in institutions like UPenn, but recent events have caused us to take a closer look at its leadership. Professor Julia Alekseyeva’s mocking and celebrating the killing of United Healthcare CEO Brian Thompson warrants her termination. Given this incident, last year’s antisemitic protests on campus, and the university accepting anonymous Chinese donations for the Penn Biden Center, @Penn must be held accountable. If the university does not quickly correct course, the $936 million in federal research grants the institution received last year must be revaluated.

He's onto something. Only taking away these wokesters' money is going to get through to them that imparting murderous, uncivilized values is not the purpose of a great university taking public money. Until that happens, the lunacies will continue, because this is a murderous trend now, one that nobody should be throwing money at.

Image: Twitter video screen shot