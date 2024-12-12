Biden commutes sentence of man who watched infant rape videos because he is a CCP asset

Just remember, in Joe Biden’s America, “no one is above the law” unless…you’re the president’s son, you participated in weaponized committees to target Trump supporters and destroyed the evidence of your actions, you committed treason or participated in crimes against humanity but vote Democrat, you burn down and vandalize pregnancy resource centers, or you’re an extensive viewer of child pornography (including infant rape) and important to the Chinese Communist Party.

From an item out at the Financial Times:

China has hailed the release by the US of three Chinese citizens including an allegedly politically connected former student convicted of possessing child pornography. [snip] Local police department investigators said an internet protocol address linked to Jin’s residence had used a peer-to-peer network to share a video of ‘sexual assault of an infant by an adult male’ along with other child porn. Police said they found child pornography open on Jin’s computer when they entered his home, which included ‘videos involving infants and toddlers’.

(Here’s the official grant of clemency, signed by Biden on November 22, 2024.)

As FT reports, Jin was one of three incarcerated individuals involved in a “rare” prisoner swap—the other two being imprisoned on “espionage-related” offenses—with China accusing the U.S. of “wrongfully” jailing all three of the Chinese citizens, despite the fact that Jin admitting he was in fact guilty of possessing and viewing this obscene and criminal material.

But, as Jin quickly learned, like Hunter Biden, it pays to have friends (or family) in high places:

During his [Jin’s] 2021 trial in Texas, an FBI special agent testified that his family was ‘connected to influential members of the Communist party in China’, according to court records.

I’m going to go out on a limb here and assume that Jin, being a free man in China, having faced almost no consequences for his actions, is probably already back to feeding his sick desires. Democrat voters, you know who you are—this is on you.

Now, upon conviction, Jin was given just 97 months (less than 9 years) for his crime…while anyone who followed the directions of the Capitol Police ushering them into the Capitol building for an unauthorized tour still rots in cells today, nearly five years later, with 25 years to go.

What about Ross Ulbricht who’s serving a life sentence without the possibility of parole? What about Trump, who faces decades behind bars for paying a legal bill sent to him by his lawyer, and having the audacity to label it a legal expense instead of whatever arbitrary identifier Judge Merchan thinks it should have been?

No one is above the law? Or, is everyone above the law, except conservatives, libertarians, patriots, and Trump supporters?

Biden’s legacy of having a soft spot for child abusers continues.

Image generated by AI.