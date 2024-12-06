Déjà vu: ‘Former intelligence officials’ warn about Tulsi Gabbard’s nomination

Another letter has magically appeared, signed by 100 former intelligence and national security officials, warning about Tulsi Gabbard’s nomination:

Nearly 100 former national security officials 'alarmed' at prospect of Gabbard leading intel community Nearly 100 former national security officials signed a letter criticizing President-elect Donald Trump's decision to nominate former Rep. Tulsi Gabbard for director of national intelligence and called for closed-door Senate hearings to review any government information about her. In the letter obtained by NBC News, the officials urged the Senate to ‘carefully evaluate’ whether Gabbard is ‘equipped’ for the position, which requires Senate confirmation. ‘Several of Ms. Gabbard’s past actions call into question her ability to deliver unbiased intelligence briefings to the President, Congress, and to the entire national security apparatus,’ the letter said. ‘Following her trip to Syria, for example, Ms. Gabbard aligned herself with Russian and Syrian officials.’

I wonder which Biden administration official solicited the letter this time? Was it Antony Blinken? After all, he was reportedly the one who solicited the letter from the “51 former intelligence officials” who interfered in the 2020 election as they knowingly and maliciously discredited the Hunter laptop as Russian disinformation. It is a shame these people weren’t charged for spreading lies to the public to cover up Biden family crimes and to infest the United States with the disastrous and destructive Biden-Harris administration. I imagine that 51 of these people are the same as the ones who signed on to the lie about the laptop.

Who wrote and edited the letter? It would be nice to see the author. My guess is it is a current swamp creature.

And of course they sent it to NBC, so the gossip could be widely spread to destroy Gabbard. It is amazing what swamp creatures will do to protect the power they have amassed.

The playbook is always the same: the Russia card, the sexual assault card, the racist card. Not once did these supposedly honorable people care about Obama, Biden, or Hillary playing footsie with the Russians or Syria.

I would challenge these 100 people to list exactly how the officials in the Biden-Harris administration have kept the United States and the world safer. I haven’t seen a letter saying how dangerous it was to let so many terrorists come in across the border, or how dangerous it is to essentially fund Iran and Russia with high priced oil. They really don’t care!

These people are dangerous. It is a shame anyone cares what they say. They do not care who they destroy or how dysfunctional the world becomes.

Image: Gage Skidmore, CC BY-SA 2.0, via Flickr, unaltered.