Who’s to blame for Democrats’ 2024 loss?

The Kamala Harris campaign’s efforts to blame President Biden for the November 5 blowout loss exemplifies the old saying that a bad workman always blames his tools. The article “Biden gets blamed by Harris allies for the vice president’s resounding loss to Trump” quotes Andrew Yang as saying, “The biggest onus of this loss is on President Biden. If he had stepped down in January instead of July, we may be in a very different place.”

When I last checked, President Biden got 3,904 Democrat primary delegates versus a total of 8 (5 and 3) for the other two candidates, who, unlike Harris, tried to make their cases as to why they should represent the party at the top of its ticket. The Democrats then waited until July to bait-and-switch their own voters by forcing Biden out and replacing him with Kamala Harris, and with no input whatsoever from their own registered voters. The analogy of sending a team to the Super Bowl that never even competed in the playoffs comes to mind.

The Democrat party proceeded to feature a broad array of questionable and objectionable people and organizations at their national convention, which was headed by former Black Lives Matter director Minyon Moore. BLM is the black nationalist organization that denies the right of Israel to exist, says on its official X account that mass murderer Fidel Castro should “rest in power,” and glorifies convicted Jew-killing and cop-killing terrorists (Rasmea Odeh and Joanne Chesimard, “Mama Assata” to BLM, respectively). Also present were unions that undermine Israel’s right to defend itself and Ella Emhoff, who raised money for UNRWA. UNRWA has been banned from Israel due to its role in the Oct. 7, 2023 attacks.

Ritchie Torres (D-N.Y.), who won re-election by a wide margin, explains further: “Donald Trump has no greater friend than the far left, which has managed to alienate historic numbers of Latinos, Blacks, Asians, and Jews from the Democratic Party with absurdities like ‘Defund the Police’ or ‘From the River to the Sea’ or ‘Latinx.’” Had the Democrats nominated Torres instead of Harris, he might now be president-elect, but the party seems to do everything possible to drive out qualified, centrist, pro-worker Democrats. They have already pushed out Joe Manchin, Kyrsten Sinema, and Tulsi Gabbard (the latter a welcome addition to the Trump administration). If Torres continues to point out his party’s mistakes and shortcomings, he could be next. This interview with Torres is highly instructive, and he says the Democrat party needs to start listening to working people instead of the far left.

Here is the bottom line. The Democrat party cut off its own president at the knees, bait-and-switched its voters, showcased questionable people and organizations at its national convention, and then had the temerity to scapegoat its president for the catastrophe it had created for itself. Although I disagree with many of Biden’s policies, he deserved a lot better from his own team, and he is owed an unequivocal public apology. As apologies are delivered by gentlemen and ladies of character who take responsibility for their own mistakes, though, I will not hold my breath waiting.

