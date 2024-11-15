Catfight: As Biden and Trump smile cordially, Jill Biden cuts Kamala Harris dead

Around the time President Trump and Joe Biden held the most cordial of presidential transition meetings at the White House, something different was going on over at a Veterans Day event between Jill Biden and Kamala Harris.

According to Fox News:

Social media erupted following what many characterized as first lady Jill Biden’s icy reception for Vice President Kamala Harris as the now-former Democratic presidential nominee took an adjacent seat at Arlington Cemetery on Tuesday. Harris and second gentleman Douglas Emhoff approached their row of seats from the first lady’s right as the vice president greeted and shook hands with those around her — except Biden. "It’s safe to say that Jill Biden hates Kamala Harris’ guts," conservative commentator Steve Cortes said while sharing a video snippet of the non-interaction. As Harris took her seat, Biden appeared to look straight ahead through dark sunglasses.

They're mean, and Jill doesn't mind if it's right out there for the public to see.

Now, we've known for years that Jill Biden couldn't stand Kamala Harris, ever since Kamala painted Joe as a racist in the 2019 Democrat primary debate, but it's never been so obvious now that the election's over.

For Jill Biden there's no longer any need to keep appearances.

What got out after the 2020 debate, though, was really quite spectacular -- and whole books were written to feature it.

I noted here in 2022:

According to Fox News: First lady Jill Biden expressed frustration that Kamala Harris was the top choice for vice president, according to an upcoming book from two New York Times reporters. An excerpt provided to Fox News from Jonathan Martin and Alexander Burns' forthcoming book, "This Will Not Pass: Trump, Biden, and the Battle for America's Future," describes the vice presidential nomination process during Joe Biden's 2020 campaign. Jill made this raging comment that ended up in the book: "'There are millions of people in the United States,' she began. ‘Why,’ she asked, ‘do we have to choose the one who attacked Joe,'" the authors wrote of a conversation Jill Biden had after she learned Harris became a leading candidate to serve as Biden's running mate. It squares with an earlier report that Jill yelled "Go f*** yourself!" about Harris in the wake of the incident.

It wasn't just the debate though.

During senile old Joe's miserable presidency, the pair of them constantly got in one another's way, like cats trodding on one another's turf with about the same result.

Jill was photographed sitting in the president's chair on an official trip abroad, as if she were the vice president making decisions while Joe was someplace else.

If anyone could put a claim to the chair, Kamala probably could as the actual vice president, especially when old Joe was out napping or calling a lid. Jill helped herself to it instead, quite possibly to spite Kamala, same way rival cats will do.

The turf invasions continued at Vogue magazine, too, where each put out photoshoot covers at strategically important times, and Jill again tried to undercut Kamala.

Back in 2022, I wrote:

A while back, I noted this little incident with dueling Vogue profiles for the pair, too: It's striking, what's gone down with that over-the-top gushy profile they ran about Jill Biden, whom they actually call a "goddess." In strong contrast, Kamala Harris got the bum's rush when she posed for a photo shoot just five months earlier. They promised to run her cover photo in a powder blue suit, as she demanded, but instead, they ran an embarrassing shot of her posing in front of pink bed sheets and wearing junky tennis shoes.

Could Jill have been behind that, too? Things seem to have gotten pretty Medici over there between them.

Yet there was still more. Jill leaked bad stories about Kamala's disarray at her office, with its 92% turnover rate, and news about Harris's focus on interior decorating when she should have been working as border czar, both incidents of which pretty well sealed her reputation as a ditz of no presidential stature aside from her own public behavior.

But Harris bit back, too.

In 2021, I wrote this, describing whispered reports of Jill asking what the procedure was for removing a sitting vice president, while Harris was heard asking in "a non-joking way" how to enact the 25th Amendment on senile old Joe.

Such nice people.

The backbiting continued of course, in 2024 when Joe Biden was forced from his candidacy for president by a cabal of Democrats in July after a disastrous debate, well against his will, and he got back at them by throwing Kamala out as his designated successor, not because he wanted her, but because if he couldn't have the presidency, then no one on their side was going to get it.

Joe, who takes his marching orders from Jill, then constantly undercut Kamala during the campaign with statements inconvenient to her stances, Kamala blasting Florida after a major hurricane while Joe Biden was praising how easy it was work with Florida's Gov. Ron DeSantis, to take one example.

It got even more obvious at voting time, when Joe put a MAGA hat on his head in the last days of the campaign and Jill wore a flaming head-to-toe red suit when she went out to cast her ballot.

By the time the election was over, the press was publishing leaks from Democrats that Joe was responsible for Kamala's loss because he pulled out too late, and all the lionizing they did of him for his 'unselfishness' was pure baloney, given that he was muscled out. Jill didn't take kindly to that, and now she's not even trying to hide it at public events.

For now, it looks like the pair of them are headed to opposite coasts and can't get away from one another soon enough. Jill is headed for a cushy retirement with Joe, while Kamala will seek the California governor's office, which she could win, given the repulsiveness of her Democrat rivals, or could lose, given the rightward swing of California in 2024, which is a trend that is likely to continue.

I can't see them staying apart though and forgetting about one another.

There are books still to be written, after all, and cash to be collected for them, as is the swamp way. I look forward to the tell-all books these two cats write about one another, describing the longest, loudest, gurgliest, scratchiest, catfight in all politics.

Image: PxHere // CC0 public domain