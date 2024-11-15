Democrats denied the pain of Bidenomics, and it cost them Congress and the White House

If the media and other Democrats would like to understand why they lost, all they would have to do is look at what average people have experienced over the past four years as the government has grown in size and power, and the purchasing power of the dollar has been destroyed. Yet still, Democrats were advocating for bigger government and more taxes to solve the problems they have caused. (What we need is a much smaller government, and a majority of voters agreed.)

They tried to say that President Trump’s tariffs would cost families an extra $4,000 per year, but that’s a theoretical prediction that is no doubt a vast overestimate.

They ignored the fact that an inflation rate of 20% (many calculate this to be a vast underestimate for most people). In terms of actual numbers (not predictions), that means a family of four that spent $75,000 a year in 2020, had to spend $15,000 more per year to maintain the same standard of living.

Here are some other economic facts, which are just the tip of the iceberg.

From CNBC on Wednesday: “Credit card debt hits record $1.17 trillion, New York Fed research shows”.

From Forbes this spring:

A 2023 survey conducted by Payroll.org highlighted that 78% of Americans live paycheck to paycheck, a 6% increase from the previous year.

Per another CNBC item:

Fewer than half of Americans, 44%, say they can afford to pay a $1,000 emergency expense from their savings[.]

From a realty website:

The survey found that 63% of Americans can’t afford to buy a home this year, with 87% of Gen Z unable to and 62% of millennials unable to.

Mercer released a report stating this:

According to an analysis of responses from over 1,800 US employers, total health benefit cost per employee is expected to rise 5.8% on average in 2025, even after accounting for planned cost-reduction measures. Employers estimated that their cost would rise by about 7%, on average, if they took no action to lower cost. Smaller employers (those with 50-499 employees), which typically have fully insured health plans, have been hit the hardest. They reported that cost would rise by about 9% on average if they took no action to lower cost.

All this while the government tells seniors on social security that they only deserve a 2.5% increase because inflation is down.

What about car insurance? Well… from CNBC again:

Car insurance rates rose more than 25% in February 2024, according to data from Bankrate. Premiums for full coverage auto insurance averaged $2,543, a 26% increase from the same time in 2023.

Lastly, we see that home insurance rates also shot up:

The average premium in February 2024 was about $141 a month for a home with $250,000 worth of dwelling insurance. That’s a 23% increase from January 2023.

And the media and other Democrats acted as if Biden and Harris had qualified people running the government, and now they’re acting like Trump's appointments are amateurs who will usher in disaster.

I hope that Elon, Vivek, Trump, and Republicans in Congress can take an ax to government bloat to solve the debt and spending problem, starting with firing any government employee who thinks they should work from home.

Thank goodness the people were smart enough to ignore all the misinformation from the media as its operatives campaigned for Kamala. Now America will thrive, not just survive.

