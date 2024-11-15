Pressure may be the culprit

I am reading in numerous news outlets about pilots having heart attacks and other heart problems after they have had the COVID-19 shot. In the fall of 2017, I was having problems breathing and was very weak as a result of that. The doctors were having a hard time figuring out why I was not breathing, and they thought I had asthma. In December of 2017, a young physician assistant wanted to listen to my heart one final time before sending me home; when she did that, she caught me in Atrial fibrillation (AFib). My heart was jumping between regular heartbeats and AFib.

“Atrial fibrillation (AFib) is an irregular and often very rapid heart rhythm. An irregular heart rhythm is called an arrhythmia. AFib can lead to blood clots in the heart. The condition also increases the risk of stroke, heart failure, and other heart-related complications.” -- Mayo Clinic

My primary care physician sent me to a cardiologist the next day, and the cardiologist sent me to the hospital immediately. One of the other things the cardiologist did was put me on his no-fly list. I was supposed to fly to Hawaii for a 10-day vacation with my family, kids, grandkids, and wife. I asked the cardiologist if I could fly to Hawaii. He said I could, but it would be very likely I would end up in the hospital when I got to Hawaii. I sent the family on vacation, and I stayed home. According to my last EKG, I am now in the lower range of a normal heart function range.

This raises a question about the pilots, the shot, and the multiple times these pilots have to go through pressure changes. If the COVID shot has weakened the heart, and the numerous pressure changes are cumulative, would this explain the multiple heart issues pilots are having now?



John Woods: Father, Grandfather Patriot, Activist, Writer, Photographer. Heart Failure survivor.

Image: Pexels/Mykyta Barko