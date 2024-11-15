« Pressure may be the culprit
November 15, 2024

Trump's cabinet unqualified? Let's take a look at some of the qualifications among the Democrats

By Monica Showalter

Democrats are upset about some of President Trump's nominees for cabinet positions and other high office.

Some are afraid of the hosing out of some of these corrupt agencies that they're likely to do. Some just hate them for being Republican. And some are yelling they're 'unqualified.'

Such goofuses.

Fox News host Elizabeth MacDonald decided to pull up the qualifications of some of the Biden administration's nominees.

Which rather puts some perspective on all this bellowing about President Trump's nominees somehow not being qualified for their high offices.

While she was at it, she also could have added that Ben Rhodes, deputy national security advisor in the Obama administration, was a creative writing major whose life experience consisted of writing novels that apparently didn't see print, and Rahm Emanuel, Obama's chief of staff, was a ballerina by trade.

We haven't even gotten into the freak show of a luggage thief and "pup play" enthusiast (don't ask) turning up in the nuclear waste disposal department at the Department of Energy, or a public health official whose main qualification for office was being a transgender individual, previously famous for spiriting ol' mom out of a nursing home type facility before COVID patients were inserted into those facilities by the State of Pennsylvania. Sound qualified? Sound like the right person to run public health? Only if you have political connections.

And the hypocrisy is amazing:

And so do double standards:

Nor have we gotten into the matter of Kamala Harris, who had no qualifications whatsoever, other than what she did to please Willie Brown.

There's also old Joe, who was senile and thus, unqualified, but Democrats covered it up.

Democrats should be the last people to bring up qualification on the matter of filling seats for high office. Nobody can top some of qualifications they've presented to us on that front.

