Hollywood hubris takes a hit

Because they are exceptionally good looking and/or they are very good at inhabiting the lives of others, top actors in Hollywood make oodles of money. For many, this enables them to hire personal staff who cater to their every whim. They live like royalty.

Moreover, howling fans and the press follow, or even stalk them, asking them for autographs, and in myriad ways possible, stoke their outsized egos.

Not content to stay in their own lane, festooned with paparazzi, limousines, private jets and dazzling wardrobes, some have hurled themselves, unasked, into political opinion.

In an authorized X account, Rob Reiner opined that Trump is a snake, stating that after Trump bites you, he sells you the antidote. That seems more like a backhanded compliment than a takedown. Supposedly, Reiner also said he would light himself on fire if Trump won.

Hollywood stars who have said they would leave the United States if Trump won include Cher, Sharon Stone, Bryan Cranston, Tommy Lee of the Mӧtley Crüe, Sophie Turner, Minnie Driver, Barbra Streisand — who also so threatened in 2016 — Sharon and Ozzy Osborne, Elon Musk’s estranged son, and America Ferrera.

Want to bet on how many actually do?

Would anyone’s life be diminished if any of these folks lived outside the U.S.? Is anyone begging them to stay? I don’t think so. Many have not had a prominent role in anything for years, if not decades. And anyway, who cares?

Pretty boy George Clooney decided to take a walk on the wild side. In the summer of 2024, Clooney penned an editorial published in The New York Times. The gist of it was that he loved Joe Biden, but it was time for another candidate.

Well, it’s quite comical how that has turned out. Many Democrats have now turned on Clooney, blaming him for a race they believe Biden, or an open primary candidate, would have won.

Probably not. Trumps’s victory was too big to rig and too all-encompassing to beat.

Thank G-d.

Image: Free image, Pixabay license.