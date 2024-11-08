January 20: A partial wish list

Supreme Court justices Clarence Thomas and Samuel Alito, both of whom belong on the Mount Rushmore of Supreme Court justices, have earned a well-deserved retirement. (Preferably, Chief Justice John Roberts retires as well). Let’s get three young constitutional conservatives confirmed to the SCOTUS while we still have a majority GOP senate.

Have Elon Musk, Ron Paul, Vivek Ramaswamy, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., and others take a hatchet to the U.S. federal government and its various redundant, nonperforming, and outright destructive bureaucracies. Lay off as many federal employees as possible, and take away their undeserved pensions. Eliminate whole cabinets where possible (the morally noxious, fiscally incontinent, and gender dysphoria-promoting Department of Education is an excellent place to start).

Build a real wall along the southern border; we want deliverables this time, not more excuses about how Congress can’t appropriate the funds or how the chamber of commerce says it can’t be done.

Voter ID/paper ballots/same day voting/citizen only voting on future election days. Make election day a federal holiday, if necessary.

Fire every single U.S. attorney in the U.S. attorneys’ offices of the corrupt and ideologically weaponized Justice Department. Take away their taxpayer-funded pensions, and prosecute the many who torpedoed democracy by engaging in insurrectionary lawfare against a duly elected president and many of his voters from 2016-2020, and in the years since then as well.

Intelligence community spooks (FBI, CIA, NSA, et al.) who engaged in a sustained palace coup with phony whisper campaigns against Donald Trump, his surrogates, and his supporters, need to be prosecuted, convicted, and imprisoned for their unconstitutional crimes against the American people.

Pardon all January 6 political prisoners currently held in federal gulags immediately upon taking office on January 20, even those who allegedly smashed windows, sat in Nancy Pelosi’s sacred chair, or walked through open doors to take selfies after Capitol police invited them inside the Rotunda.

Establish a truth and reconciliation commission to determine what role the Biden administration, FBI, CIA, Secret Service, and other federal government entities played in the two assassination attempts against President Trump. Declassify, declassify, declassify.

Use all federal public-private government contracts to align with conservative-affiliated groups, and deny all federal funding to any known or suspected progressive interest groups (especially groups grifting billions in taxpayer dollars to promote phony theories about climate Armageddon, or bogus social science like DEI, etc.). Otherwise, as a general rule, starve the federal beast of funding and limit public-private moneymaking partnerships.

Institute a fair or flat tax, eliminate all other taxes, and abolish the corrupt IRS (whose decades-long modus operandi has been targeting conservative citizens and groups for financial destruction).

Remind the American people every day that the progressive media is by far the biggest purveyor and promoter of misinformation and disinformation. As promoters of wild-eyed left-wing conspiracy theories, the media are fanatically and institutionally devoted to inciting hatred, racism, and social division.

For the majority GOP Senate and (hopefully) lower house of congress: Way too many broken promises over recent election cycles. We conservatives don’t want another re-run of 2016-2018, the last time the GOP had all three branches of government. The GOP voting base, which includes readers of American Thinker, hasn’t forgotten the many past GOP congressional failures (real elephants have long memories).

We’re done with the Jeff Flakes, Adam Kinzingers, Mitt Romneys, Liz Cheneys, and their detestable ilk. Republicans in both the Senate and the House need to work seamlessly with the Trump-Vance administration this time, not undermine MAGA policies as many have done since 2016.

Donald Trump’s greatest accomplishment as president, by far, was lifting the lid on the federal government to reveal a fetid, gas-bloated, snake-infested swamp full of millions of non-contributing progressive drones gorging themselves at the taxpayer trough. And to the extent those at Club Fed were doing anything at all, they were jamming the gears of the MAGA agenda as best they could, and denying the American people the policies they had voted for.

Finally, tell the hoity-toity cognoscenti, the spewers of hate in Hollywood and academia, the censors of Silicon Valley, the racemongers and anti-Semites, they are welcome to make good on their promises and self-deport to Canada if they don’t like any of this.

Elections have consequences, so go suck on it, progressive Ferengi.

