What is wrong with California? Everything. Especially Adam Schiff

Despite the glorious victory of Donald Trump on Nov. 5, there are some sad tales that prove, without a doubt, that some voters are colossally ignorant or mindlessly accepting of evil.

How on earth does a man so corrupt, a man with a record of lying that may surpass Kamala Harris’s, win his election to an office in the Senate?

Adam Schiff is not only a known liar, he’s a pathological liar.

Throughout the fabricated Russia hoax, Schiff was part and parcel of that massive lie perpetrated on the American people re: Trump’s alleged conspiracy with Russia.

It was all made-up by Hillary Clinton and her cabal of thugs. Every day throughout the criminally illegal persecution of Trump, Schiff appeared nightly on the cable news propaganda sites to lie to the public.

He said, night after night, that he had “seen the evidence” that Trump had colluded with Russia. Not only was Schiff not legally allowed to reveal what he had ostensibly learned in the SCIF during all those secret meetings impervious to listening by spies, he committed so many breaches of the law, of the Constitution and of common decency, that his district promoted him to the Senate. That is a travesty. He was eventually censured by the House for his part in the hoax. This man should be in prison for both perjury and treason.

One of his most despicable moments was when, during the impeachment of Trump based on a perfectly legal phone conversation with the newly installed president, Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine.

Zelensky had been installed by the Obama/Biden administration as part of the color revolution kicked off by Obama and Victoria Nuland, the warmonger of warmongers.

Zelensky was Obama’s and Biden’s stooge, the key to the kickbacks they would receive once U.S. dollars began flowing into Ukraine.

As president of Ukraine, Zelensky would, along with Biden, provoke Russia into invading Ukraine with U.S. threats that his nation would be admitted to NATO.

It was a ruse. The neo-cons, like the Cheneys, would get fabulously rich off that war as they have during any and all wars in which they manage to involve the U.S.

The deep state loves and needs wars to line their pockets along with the oligarchs of Ukraine and Russia.

Schiff, unaware that Trump’s phone conversation with Zelensky was recorded with several aides on the call as well, made up an alleged text of that call and read it into the congressional record.

Apparently, he dreams of being a screenwriter. He read, with all the enthusiasm of an actor auditioning for a part. It was an outrageous fabrication and he was embarrassed when the actual transcript of the call was released. Trump said nothing untoward at all but Schiff’s invented version read like a bad movie of the week.

The alleged “hearsay” whistleblower that got the whole ball rolling, Eric Ciaramellla, was a low-level staffer who was dating Schiff’s daughter at the time. That the House Judiciary Committee took his accusations seriously was part of the scheme.

It was the first time a second party hearsay witness was accepted into the record.

It was all part of the Democrats’ grand scheme to destroy Trump by any means necessary. Schiff engineered the entire impeachment which was a crime against Trump who had committed no crime.

Schiff is a very bad guy, initially a carpetbagger who moved to his district to run against James Rogan who lost his seat in the House after the Clinton impeachment.

He does not live in his district at all and never has.

He rarely visits but claims a tax deduction on two residences.

But now California has voted for this criminally corrupt man to be our senator! He has suffered no consequences beyond the censure for any of his crimes – against Trump, or against his constituents for perpetrating a hoax for three years.

Was his election fraudulent or do the people of California not care about his malfeasance? Or are they ignorant of his corruption and lack of character?

The rumor is that Kamala Harris plans to run for governor of California and she has already filed the papers to be a candidate.

Are Californians so amoral they will elect her to run the state? We can be sure that Schiff will support her.

Watch this interview/conversation, Tucker Carlson and Chris Moritz and be warned. It is a one-party state that has been virtually destroyed by thugs like Schiff, Kamala Harris, Nancy Pelosi, the pathetic Eric Swalwell and every other machine Democrat that holds state or federal office in the state.

Not one of them represents the people of the state which is now nearly half foreign-born.

California is a failed state. Wise up, people! Stop electing self-serving, power-mad lunatics.

And please, do not elect Kamala Harris to be governor. That would be the final indignity for that once-great state.

Image: Gage Skidmore, via Flickr // CC BY-SA 2.0