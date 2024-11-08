Lina Khan, Gary Gensler, and Rohit Chopra (for starters): You’re bloody fired!

During the next few weeks, president-elect Donald J. Trump will be saying “you’re hired” frequently as his transition team operates with businesslike efficiency. For competency’s sake — not revenge’s sake — I hope he also utters the words “you’re fired” with equal rapidity.

Obviously the DOJ needs a darn good purging. Unfortunately, some of the heads of agencies created by Congress are protected from presidential whim. Unlike Cabinet members, they don’t serve at the pleasure of the president, but at the pleasure of the administrative state’s slimy ogres. Indeed, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell, during a Q&A session following the Fed’s latest interest rate decision, haughtily bragged that President Trump can’t fire him, and that he would not step down if encouraged to resign.

Nevertheless, Trump can dismiss anti-business FTC director Lina Khan, for starters. Can he really fire her? Yep, Khan do. Elon Musk has signaled his enthusiasm in doing just that — five emojis accompanied his X post on the subject. She’s earned every one of the five since her liberally-brainwashed orientation is not only anti-business, but also anti-consumer. The poor dear probably can’t help herself — she was indoctrinated at Yale University.

Ironically, even Yale academics highlight the FTC’s antitrust overreach. Though J.D. Vance once complimented Khan (even someone brilliant and admirable is entitled to be wrong once), it was lukewarm praise. Besides, Trump’s the big boss and can can Khan (or at least thwart her…).

Mr. Musk also assigned five emojis to accompany his post calling for the sacking of SEC chair Gensler.

Gensler is a really myopic twit, frankly; he’s one of those effete elites who pompously talk down to people. He harbors socialistic sentiments (he’s a favorite of Pocahontas) that are as unappealing as his contorted countenance. Fortunately, Trump probably can remove him. Whether it’s technically a firing of the regulatory zealot — and anti-Crypto stick-in-the-mud — it will be hasta-la-vista, pinhead. Gensler the gonzo will be gone.

Then there’s Rohit Chopra, Director of the CFPB. I mean blimey, Chopra has to get the employment chop for his abuse of power in advancing leftist policies. Chopra’s a chip off the old leftist block — don’t let the door hit you on the way out, Rohit.

Of course there are many unelected leftists in the administrative state who dare to contrive policy from their fusty fiefdoms, rather than dutifully implement policy like obedient little public servants. In order to maintain the pretense of independence from political exigencies, there are limits on a president’s authority to remove them without cause. But Khan, Gensler, and Chopra (just for starters), have provided president-elect Trump with plenty of cause.

That cause might include inefficiency, incompetence, neglect, or malfeasance. Well, Khan meets those thresholds as her mismanagement at the FTC is epic. Her inefficiency in antitrust cases (having lost so many) is staggering — she keeps losing. We’re relieved she’s such a loser, but what a lot of rigmarole in the first place. Lina: You’re fired for cause!

Gensler at the SEC: You’re fired! After putting your boot on the necks of our wealth-creating, innovative geniuses, including Elon Musk, you will now be booted — with cause. How dare you attempt to censor Twitter-cum-X? How dare you restrain American innovation and our intellectual property? How dare you pursue sanctions against America’s most influential businessman? You don’t even deserve to be in the same room with Elon. Go away, you pretentious little twit.

Even if the ill-educated illiberal chairs and commissioners of “independent” agencies in the dark administrative labyrinth can temporarily burrow in the swamp, there are plenty of satisfactory reasons to dismiss them with cause. After all, their leftist causes have produced harmful effects. In turn, their policy effects are ruinous, leading to cause for employment termination.

Image: Free image, Pixabay license.