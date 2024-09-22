Be afraid: The left is arming up

Although it seemed to be just more hypocrisy and colossal fakery of Komrade Kamala, laughing off the severe issue of the use of deadly force, there is something far more sinister beneath the surface in her little quip on Oprah’s Un-Democratic infomercial. And it was echoed in a report in the Wall Street Journal on a surprising new group of gun owners: lefties who want to impose strict restrictions on our freedoms. Consider these two data points in a dangerous trend that you need to pay attention to, and vote accordingly. Your life and your liberty will depend on it.

Ominously, the article talks about the people arming up that Mike McDaniel correctly refers to as anti-liberty/gun cracktivists:

Michael Ciemnoczolowski, a lifelong Democrat, supports stricter gun laws and contributes to Sandy Hook Promise, a gun-violence-prevention nonprofit. But this summer, the liquor store clerk in Iowa City, Iowa, for the first time in his life bought a gun. Apprehension about street crime, armed right-wing extremists, and “whatever else the world could possibly throw at us,” drove his decision. “Domestic politics have grown increasingly acrimonious,” says Ciemnoczolowski, 43. [snip] Ciemnoczolowski, in Iowa, said he mostly talks about guns with other liberal or progressive gun owners, many of whom welcome gun restrictions. He sees no reason to own a military-style, semiautomatic rifle like the AR-15, and supports universal background checks. But the country’s sharp partisan divide renders compromise on guns extremely unlikely, he believes. He visits the range to practice with his Springfield 1911, arriving early, he said, “before the yahoos show up.”

This is why we said you should be concerned over these developments. You also need to consider how the pro-freedom community has mistakenly framed the debate as “gun rights versus gun control.” This has given the lefties ample opportunities to exploit the language and somehow claim to be for “freedom.” Thus, it’s important to understand why we should use certain words and phrases to the exclusion of others.

Do guns have rights?

That is clearly an absurd question, but how does that sound in our world, where people just read headlines or get their news in tiny bites from socialist media, where phrases take on alternative meanings? This is what you have to keep in mind when selecting the phrases you’re going to use.

The problem with phrases such as “gun rights” is that they convey an entirely incorrect impression, almost on a subliminal level. Pro-freedom people know it’s a shorthand referral to the myriad issues surrounding the commonsense human right of self-defense and the 2nd Amendment to the Constitution. This is all well and good, but to everyone else, the underlying implication is very different and is easily misconstrued as making the ridiculous claim that inanimate objects somehow have “rights.” The problem is that the authoritarian left can easily exploit this implication, completing the thought, while making us look ridiculous at the same time. The result is that you’ll see people with signs that say “protect people, not guns” or similar nonsense.

This also lets them sneak in under the cover of the national socialist media and declare themselves to be for the “freedom” to be safe from gun violence or similarly phrased nonsense. Never mind that — by definition, criminals never obey the law and there are plenty of other threats that would be present even if every gun could be eliminated overnight — see the number of stabbing attacks overseas.

Consider the word from NPR (National Propaganda Radio) in this gloating portrayal:

This is part of a trend. These days you don’t often hear Democrats talk about gun control — the phrase you hear is “freedom from violence.” And for Whitmer, these language choices matter and could be a way Democrats shift views. “I think that it is important to use the language, whether it is talking about abortion as abortion and health care, or it is being very clear about what we're talking about when it comes to common sense gun safety laws,” Whitmer said. “We’re not talking about taking away every person’s gun in this country. We’re talking about making our communities, our schools, our places of worship and education safer places.”

See how they are trying to exploit the language to destroy...protect our freedoms? We focus on one phrase, “gun rights,” and make the colossal mistake of portraying the fascist far left as “anti-gun” or the insanely ridiculous term “anti-gunner” while they are following the old leftist playbook of just restricting the rights of their political enemies.

Anti-liberty/gun cracktivists aren’t out to confiscate all guns — just those in the hands of the pro-freedom right. Just as far-left fascists aren’t out to censor everyone and fact-check every media outlet — they only want to silence conservative and true liberal voices and shut down our media. They aren’t out to suppress human rights across the board — only those in opposition to them.

This is why over the past few years, there has been a shift in how the fascist far left has attacked our commonsense human right of self-defense. They used to attack our basic liberties with calls for blanket prohibitions, incremental moves to gun registration, and outright calls for gun confiscation. Their latest moves are markedly different — leftists like the Nazis tend to push for selective enforcement of the law to punish their enemies and disarm them:

Unconstitutional “universal” background checks to assert government control over private property, and set up a gun registration system.

Unconstitutional “red flag” gun confiscation orders can be used to take guns from political enemies.

Safe storage laws, for harassing and persecuting political enemies as well as registering what they have for eventual confiscation.

Assault weapons bans, admittedly a throwback, would give the anti-liberty/gun cracktivists a vague pretext for taking guns from political enemies.

Again, the far-left fascists are simply following in the footsteps of their fellow leftists — the Nazis — in a scheme to incrementally deprive the people of their human rights. The falsehood is that Nazis and other leftists confiscated guns across the board. Even the Harcourt paper on Nazi Gun Laws showed that the Nazis confiscated guns only from their political enemies. Tim Walz should be proud of following in their footsteps.

Some on the pro-freedom right consider it a good thing that the lefties are taking up arms. Everyone should always remember that they were never against guns, only guns in the hands of their political enemies — the pro-freedom right. Komrade Kamala and the WSJ piece show they love them in their hands, just as they love their speech and their national socialist media.

The people who want to deprive you of your freedoms and individual rights are perfectly happy to keep them for themselves. That is why they should never be in control of anything.

D Parker is an engineer, inventor, wordsmith, and student of history, former director of communications for a civil rights organization, and a long-time contributor to conservative websites. Find him on Substack.

Image via Pexels.