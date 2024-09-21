Kamala Harris: coming to your home to check your underwear?

In Woody Allen’s Bananas (1971) the new dictator, Esposito, issues this decree:

“All citizens will be required to change their underwear every half-hour. Underwear will be worn on the outside so we can check.”

Since 2019, Kamala Harris repeatedly proclaimed she would ban all “assault weapons,” and confiscate them with mandatory “buy-backs.” How government could constitutionally “buy-back” what it never owned, for whatever price it chose went unexplained. She even said she’d ban them by executive order if Congress wouldn’t do her bidding. How executive orders can override the Constitution likewise went unexplained. Harris is usually wrong, but never in doubt.

More recently, Harris, in yet another miraculous election year conversion, AKA “flip flop,” has proclaimed she’s a gun owner and doesn’t want to seize anyone’s guns. She absolutely wants to ban AR-15s, and presumably other non-existent “assault weapons,” but she doesn’t want to confiscate them anymore. At least not until after she’s elected. We’re meant to think no gun owner would ever want to ban guns. Harris really thinks Americans are stupid.

Helpful translation: an “assault weapon”-- there’s no such thing in firearm nomenclature --is any scary looking gun anti-liberty/gun cracktivists want to ban. At the moment, that’s semiautomatic AR-15s and anything remotely like them.

We’re daily discovering more and more about her anti-liberty/gun mania, most recently that as San Francisco’s DA, in 2008, she filed an amicus brief in support of a DC handgun ban, arguing the Second Amendment doesn’t affirm an individual right to keep and bear arms.

Golly. That sounds kind of anti-liberty/gun, but she’s a gun owner, so I guess not.

She also helped write a “safe storage” law and had this to say during a 2007 press conference:

"We're going to require responsible behaviors among everybody in the community, and just because you legally possess a gun in the sanctity of your locked home doesn't mean that we're not going to walk into that home and check to see if you're being responsible and safe in the way you conduct your affairs."

The Fourth Amendment would like a word with Harris:

The right of the people to be secure in their persons, houses, papers, and effects, against unreasonable searches and seizures, shall not be violated, and no warrants shall issue, but upon probable cause, supported by oath or affirmation, and particularly describing the place to be searched, and the persons or things to be seized.

Sorry Kamala, but entering anyone’s house requires a warrant and merely legally owning a gun doesn’t constitute probable cause. Government can’t go fishing to see if citizens might be violating the law. They need probable cause, articulable evidence that would convince a reasonable person a specific crime has been committed and a specific person has committed it. “Might,” “Public safety,” or “we hate guns and people who own them and want to get both” isn’t constitutional.

So sorry again, Kamala. You don’t get to write unconstitutional “safe storage” laws and then barge into people’s homes “…so we can check.”

Fox News Digital gave Harris a chance to explain how, she, as a gun owner, wasn’t really the anti-liberty/gun cracktivist all those inconvenient videos over decades have revealed:

James Singer, a Harris campaign spokesperson, told Fox News Digital that a potential Harris administration would "uphold and defend the law and rights of Americans, including the Second Amendment."

"The law in question, requiring sensible gun storage in homes, was upheld by Republican appointed judges in the ninth circuit and declined to be reviewed by the Supreme Court," he added. "As Vice President Harris said on the debate stage, she is a gun owner who supports common-sense safety laws that Donald Trump opposes."

The Ninth Circuit has a well-deserved anti-gun reputation. From 2007-2019, the Supreme Court reversed approximately 75.5% of the Ninth Circuit’s opinions. It’s hardly surprising when the Supreme Court declines to hear a case. Thousands are submitted every year, and only a handful are granted cert. Nor does being a “Republican appointed” judge mean much. Many, once appointed for life, go native and legislate leftist policies from the bench.

So to summarize Harris’ Second Amendment views, she wants to ban whatever guns she chooses, except she’s a gun owner, so she doesn’t except for AR-15s, and others to be named after the election. And she doesn’t want to seize guns through mandatory buy-backs, (also subject to change after the election), and her campaign flak doesn’t deny she wants to violate the Fourth Amendment to check your guns and underwear, but she supports “common-sense safety laws,” unlike that dictator Donald Trump who supports—gasp!—the Second Amendment and the rest of the Constitution, that Hitler.

Harris earnestly assures us her values haven’t changed. That we can believe. The rest, not so much.

Mike McDaniel is a USAF veteran, classically trained musician, Japanese and European fencer, life-long athlete, firearm instructor, retired police officer and high school and college English teacher. He is a published author and blogger. His home blog is Stately McDaniel Manor.