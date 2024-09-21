Is Obama cash underwriting Iran's election interference?

Obama behaves as a Muslim. We all should have seen that, almost from the get-go, but Americans elected him anyway. Why? Because he was black enough to pass, sort of, the smell test, had no committed Republican opposition, and because Obama had a good con going from the beginning. Barack used his smooth, unearned power to intimidate and prosecute and marginalize Christian citizens in the United States. Kamala’s running mate did the same while un-governing Minnesota.

Biden, good Catholic, has followed Obama. Biden betrayed his country and the Irish Catholic heritage he brags about (inexplicably) by ‘siding’ with the most unlikely of bedfellows -- for a Christian-principled nation (as we will soon not be if Kamala wins); that is, the Muslims. We see the most shocking example of this bad judgement in Biden’s continual bungling and subverting of the U.S./Israel alliance in Israel’s current and morally justified war.

There are centuries of legitimate European, Eastern, and African history regarding the Muslim hatred of Christians. There is no statistical proportionality between the persecution and slaughter of Christians by Muslims and the reverse. The Muslim culture/religion is permeated with the concept of divinely led and humanly sustained/obeyed violence, an historical and current theme of proactive murder, rape, torture, and pillaging absolutely antithetical to Christian ideals.

The fact that the contemporary western mind has been purposefully rerouted through education and media, away from exposure to the actual historical facts of Muslim animus to a sort of vague, benign affect does not change the brutal historical and present truth of Muslim activity against Christian culture. We, after all, are seeing it here and now, courtesy of Obama and his enablers in the Mideast and now -- far more so and longer -- in Europe, unfold before us here, in less than a generation.

Obama’s administration was an open cash spigot for Iran’s unsupervised and undocumented use, to the tune of $1.7 billion (that we know of, from that one period), in cash. They have undoubtedly used this cash in many ways to strength their militant intelligence. How may U.S. elections since Obama’s first grab have they tinkered with?

Not to be undone by his old boss, Biden has continued, in March of this year, the ‘aid to Iran, regardless’ tradition:

“Just six weeks after an Iran-backed drone strike killed three American soldiers in Jordan, President Biden has approved a sanctions waiver giving Tehran continued access to more than $10 billion -- money it can use to import goods and repay debts, freeing up $10 billion elsewhere to spend on terrorism, missiles, nuclear weapons and the repression of Iranian women.”

We can reasonably add election interference to Iran’s current shopping list, paid for by the United States.

Beginning with Obama’s first term, we saw a significant increase in policy-directed Muslim immigration into the United States. Next, into the U.S. Congress. Now whole towns are dominated politically and civically by Muslims. Illegals and terrorists from Muslim countries now come across the border and are released into our country, daily.

There are so many ironies here that it is hard to choose which to highlight. I choose the irony that the American Left has neither the historical noos nor the common sense to catch: the Muslim people have no interest in the American Left, beyond using them as politically expedient. The U.S. Congress -- primarily thanks to Nancy Pelosi and her antics on the floor -- has been absolutely hoodwinked by the female Muslims in its ranks. Hakeem Jeffries, who boasts (as did Obama) a sort of synchronistic Muslim/Christian familial thing, may think that his ever-increasing histrionics in accusing MAGA as the white devil will spare him defeat in future, at the hands of really curated Muslims. He is dead wrong.

Now it is clear and substantiated by our intelligence agencies that Iran has been funneling intelligence regarding the Trump campaign to Kamala Harris. Like so much right now, the American people are expected to swallow this outrage and ‘move on,’ while the Left shrieks louder that it isn’t so. Of course it is true and has been very arguably so since Obama got into office.

The absolutely tiresome ya-da-da about Russian interference again (concurrent with Hillary’s return to the MSM main ticket), is what the media, in the last three election cycles, is dragging out of its moldy box of tricks. But not Iran -- the MSM will stay away from Iran, as they have thus far. They must have got the memo.

Image: AT via Magic Studio