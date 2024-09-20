Kamala Harris delivers a full word salad of drivel to voter questions at an Oprah forum

Kamala Harris ventured out for another softie interview and townhall, this time with DNC speaker Oprah Winfrey.

She ended up delivering a big, puddly, word salad, worst than she's ever been, saying absolutely nothing.

Oprah looked uncomfortable. And if any voters thought they'd get answers from Kamala in that forum, they were sadly mistaken.

Here are a few snippets, starting with a voter who just wanted specifics about her plan to control the border:

Watching the Oprah interview with Kamala…



Dude asks a question about her specific border plan.



She spends 3 minutes not answering the question.



Then she blames Trump and the dude looks off to the side like he just won a bet.pic.twitter.com/TBxbgw0xWm — Being Libertarian (@beinlibertarian) September 20, 2024

This pair asked her for specifics about what she would do to bring down the cost of living:

Kamala Harris & Oprah are hosting a town hall right now with Pennsylvania voters🗳️. A couple who is trying to save enough money to have a second child 🧑‍🧑‍🧒‍🧒asks about home ownership, and how owning a home, having a family seems far off.



Kamala starts bizarrely rambling… pic.twitter.com/jE7jAGVuSq — CJS (@CJS_POSTS) September 20, 2024

She doesn't answer that at all, and it's clearly because she doesn't know anything about economics, which oddly enough, was her college co-major. She doesn't know where inflation comes from, she doesn't know how government spending affects inflation, and she tries to shift the question to American dream parody drivel, leaving the couple asking high and dry. Does she think that isn't important to the young couple? Does she think they wouldn't dream of changing their vote? It was such a specific question and her facial expressions, especially at the beginning, suggested a deer in the headlights.

Image: Twitter / X screen shot

Here's another word salad, her conclusion. Notice Oprah's facial expressions as Kamala goes on and on, saying nothing:

This might be the worst world salad ever in the political career of Kamala Harris.



The whole time you could feel Oprah wanted her to stop.



The audience looks like they’re realizing how gone Kamala is.



Her campaign won’t let her do one of these again.pic.twitter.com/ru9bvo2IEJ — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) September 20, 2024

Here she goes into hypocrite mode:

Kamala Harris tells Oprah that she would shoot someone who broke into her home, then realizes she shouldn’t have said that… and says her staff will have to deal with it later.



This, in between laughing uncontrollably.



Nothing about this woman is presidential. pic.twitter.com/Er7c8iAh5k — Joey Mannarino (@JoeyMannarinoUS) September 20, 2024

Why shouldn't she shoot a dangerous cat burglar who breaks into her home while she is still in it? That seems like a reasonable response, yet she says she shouldn't have said it. Says who? Is she answering to someone as a puppet? Or does she have plans to stop other people from doing that which she isn't telling us about? One set of laws for me, another set for the voters, is that it? Her fobbing the matter off onto her staff tells us something, too.

Here she goes into liar mode -- just as the phony claims of the story are unraveling in the press:

Oprah and Kamala blame Amber Thurman’s death on pro-life laws — then play a montage which explains that her death was not, in fact, due to pro-life laws but complications from abortion drugs pic.twitter.com/wo1rapObiu — Mary Margaret Olohan (@MaryMargOlohan) September 20, 2024

Here's a reaction from a youthful internet influencer who, based on what I see on her twitter site, doesn't seem terribly interested in politics, but enjoys Hollywood celebrity news:

I’m so upset & disappointed with Kamala. This really solidifies the fact that there isn’t much to her & she’s just trying to win an election. Teaming with Oprah is a deal breaker for me. Take away the fact that Oprah parties with convicted or about to be convicted S offenders,… pic.twitter.com/uveHfBDhje — Nancy Sidley (@nancytsidley) September 19, 2024

If this apparently non-political person can rightly see that Kamala is an airhead, then obviously there's a problem. Sidley probably doesn't demand much from politicians, but a simple ability to answer a question seems like a reasonably basic expectation. Kamala wouldn't give her that, so she's not wasting time on her anymore and now she is looking elsewhere. She must be wondering if this is the best we can do for president.

Keep talking, Kamala. The voters are watching, and there can't be many who are big fans of gaslighting, drivel, bee ess, evasions, and loquacious dreck.

Image: Screen shot from X / Twitter video