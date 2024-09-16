Another assassination attempt, and more scripted insincerity

Might the Democrats be the ones harboring violent white males?

With the second Trump assassination attempt yesterday, we have a few new and unfortunate wrinkles for the MSM to autocorrect. First, the consistently scripted reaction from the Democrat leadership, verbatim.

Here’s what Joe Biden said: “As I have said many times, there is no place for political violence or for any violence ever in our country.”

From Jocelyn Benson, Michigan’s Secretary of State and a Gretchen Whitmer ally:

There is no place for political violence in America. I’m relieved former President Trump is safe and grateful for the swift action of law enforcement. — Jocelyn Benson (@JocelynBenson) September 16, 2024

Per Barack Obama on July 13, 2024, after the first attempt:

There is absolutely no place for political violence in our democracy. Although we don’t yet know exactly what happened, we should all be relieved that former President Trump wasn’t seriously hurt, and use this moment to recommit ourselves to civility and respect in our politics.… — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) July 13, 2024

And how could we forget Kamala Harris, who said this:

I have been briefed on reports of gunshots fired near former President Trump and his property in Florida, and I am glad he is safe. Violence has no place in America. — Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) September 15, 2024

So, they’re scripted. Surprise! Repeat and rinse: There is “no place” for violence in our “democracy.” Indeed.

Secondly, what will the MSM do with the fact that this new alleged shooter, Ryan Routh, is a committed Democrat, a Democrat donor, and—oops—a frightening white male menace? At least that’s the story according to a neighbor who knew Routh for two decades and said “a lot of people were afraid of him.”

So, does it actually turn out that the Democrats’ constant “threat-to-our Democracy” mantra (also scripted), an entirely fictional picture of conservatives, whom “they” depict as ignorant “MAGA” Republican rubes, has slipped out of its politically assigned groove and now applies to the Democrats? Oh, dear. Let’s see what the MSM does with this awkward profile.

Then there’s also the Ukraine angle, covered by both Monica Showalter here, and Olivia Murray here. Is Kamala’s slip showing yet?

Yesterday, as Donald Trump dodged orchestrated hate (and a bullet!) again, the Democrat narrative entirely imploded upon itself. Hallelujah.

Image: The Last Refuge, with permission.